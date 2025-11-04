Entech Accelerates Florida Growth with Strategic Acquisition of LAN Infotech

Entech acquires LAN Infotech, expanding its IT, AI & cybersecurity reach across Florida to deliver unified, secure, future-ready tech for SMBs statewide.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entech, a leading managed IT, AI, and cybersecurity services provider in Florida, proudly announces the acquisition of LAN Infotech, an award-winning IT services firm recognized for excellence across South Florida. This strategic move signals Entech’s commitment to growth and dedication to serving small and mid-sized businesses throughout the state.

The acquisition marks a milestone in Entech’s journey to help its client partners operate successful, secure and resilient businesses. LAN Infotech’s clients will see expanded service offerings, next-generation cybersecurity, greater compliance and regulatory support, and a unified customer experience, all delivered with a focus on reliable, future-ready technology, people and processes.

Reflecting on the acquisition, LAN Infotech founder Michael Goldstein said, “Entech and LAN’s shared values, approach to business, and unwavering commitment to service excellence made this an easy decision for me. Partnering with Entech creates remarkable opportunities for our clients, team and community.”

Entech CEO Buddy Martin added, “In an industry that constantly shifts and evolves, it’s our responsibility to keep pace and keep moving forward. Growth through acquisition helps us attract (and keep) great talent, further invest in innovation and provide a larger geographic footprint to service our partners as they expand. Our mission is simple: to enable people to do what matters. This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise.”

Equity partner Brad O’Dell from Prospect Partners commented, “At Prospect Partners, we are proud to support Entech’s strategic growth through this transformative acquisition of LAN Infotech. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to backing innovative businesses that empower their communities and deliver exceptional technology solutions. We believe the combined expertise and shared vision of Entech and LAN Infotech will accelerate expansion and create lasting value for clients and stakeholders alike.”

About Entech

Entech is a Managed IT Services Provider headquartered in Southwest Florida, serving more than 300 small and medium business across the state. With a team of over 100 professionals, Entech partners with businesses to deliver reliable, secure, and scalable technology solutions that empower people to do what matters most. The company’s services include managed IT, AI, data protection, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and fractional IT leadership. Learn more at entechUS.com.

About LAN Infotech

LAN Infotech is a multi-award-winning Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, IT Managed Support, and Cybersecurity firm serving South Florida and beyond since 2009. With deep expertise in legal, healthcare, and nonprofit verticals, they deploy cloud solutions, manage computer networks and keep data protected for small to medium-sized businesses. They are headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

