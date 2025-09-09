Entech Announces Leadership Transition to Position Company for Next Stage of Growth

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entech, one of Florida’s leading Managed IT Services Providers (MSP), announces a key transition to align the company’s next stage of growth and continued operational excellence.

After more than two decades of visionary leadership, Entech co-founder and CEO Jake Spanberger has announced the promotion of Entech’s longtime President, Buddy Martin, to the role of President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Spanberger will transition to the role of Founding Principal.

Martin has been with Entech for more than 23 years, playing a significant role in the company’s growth and success. In that time, Martin has progressed from Vice President of Service Operations to Chief Operating Officer to President, and now, President & CEO.

Martin will continue to lead Entech’s talented senior management team, oversee day-to-day operations, and execute Entech’s strategic growth initiatives. He will also lead the company into its next phase of expansion and modernization by expanding capabilities in M&A, digital transformation, cybersecurity, compliance, automation, and AI. Martin’s long tenure with Entech will also ensure that the company’s core values, culture, and founding legacy remain central to Entech’s future.

“Jake and I, along with our team, continue to dream big and believe Entech has plenty more to accomplish. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Entech during this next phase of our journey,” Martin said. “Our focus will remain on ensuring Entech makes a positive impact on our employees, clients, and communities, while prioritizing growth, delivering best-in-class services, and deepening our capabilities to meet our clients’ needs.”

Under Spanberger’s leadership, Entech pioneered one of Florida’s first managed IT services models, executed multiple successful acquisitions, secured a growth investment from the private equity firm Prospect Partners, and became an award-winning MSP platform. He is a recognized community leader, industry speaker, and has been honored with several accolades, including 40-Under-40 awards and as a Top Nonprofit Board Leader in Southwest Florida.

In his new role, Spanberger will remain an active champion for Entech. He will focus his efforts on deepening relationships with Entech’s clients and vendors, representing Entech publicly, and advising Entech on strategy and culture, all while continuing his community involvement.

“My stepfather, Martin Haas, and I created Entech based on the principles of the Golden Rule and enabling people to do what matters. Buddy has lived those principles for more than 23 years,” Spanberger said. “It has always been the plan for him to lead Entech into our next stage of growth. Now is that time. I’m excited to support him and our amazing team moving forward. The future is bright for Entech.”

Entech is a leading Managed IT Services Provider headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, with additional offices in Bradenton, Sarasota and Naples. Entech partners with businesses to deliver IT services that enable people to do what matters, through technology strategy, cybersecurity, AI, compliance, cloud, automation, and digital transformation solutions. The company has been recognized as an award-winning MSP and continues to expand through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

