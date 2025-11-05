The UK’s leadership in nature finance unites to rebuild natural infrastructure for a sustainable future

Nature Finance UK Conference 2024 Nature Finance UK Conference 2025 logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK’s foremost experts in finance, investment, land and environmental management, and corporate affairs will gather on 25 November for the Nature Finance UK Conference 2025, the country’s largest meeting dedicated to unlocking private capital for nature restoration.Now in its eighth edition, the event organised by Ecosystems Knowledge Network (EKN) has become a cornerstone of the UK’s growing green economy, acting as a launchpad for investment strategies and enterprises that now form part of a fast-expanding market set to channel billions of pounds in transactions.Recent analysis of government policy shows a commitment to mobilising at least £500 million of private finance a year into nature recovery by 2027, increasing to more than £1 billion annually by 2030. This underlines both the scale of ambition and the urgency behind channelling capital into nature-based solutions.Taking place at IET London, Savoy Place, the Nature Finance UK Conference will bring together over 400 professionals from across finance, sustainability, conservation, land management, and policy. With more than 20 sessions and 50 speakers, the event will explore the rapidly evolving landscape of nature-related investments, standards, and policy frameworks.EKN Director Bruce Howard said, “Amidst dark days for climate and biodiversity concern, it is springtime for the pioneers involved in financing the environment that business and wider society need. The Nature Finance UK Conference 2025 shows why, as we look ahead to COP30, the momentum for nature-positive finance is building.”This ambition is mirrored across the financial sector. Gaby Carden, Head of Voluntary Carbon and Nature Markets, Lloyds Corporate & Institutional, said, “Lloyds' sponsorship of Nature Finance UK underscores our strategic commitment to support and scale nature-positive outcomes. By supporting this initiative, we aim to facilitate meaningful conversations between businesses, investors and suppliers around nature-based investment and unlocking the capital needed to build robust, scalable nature markets."Key Sessions and SpeakersHighlights from this year’s programme include:• “What will nature finance be achieving in 2040?”, a forward-looking discussion on the new era of financing natural infrastructure for the decades ahead.• “Natural Capital – The Asset Manager Perspective”, a deep dive into why natural capital is becoming a core component of resilient, long-term investment strategy.Confirmed speakers include:• Rowan Douglas CBE, CEO, Climate Risk & Resilience, Howden• Danielle Mulder, BBC Group's Sustainability Director.• Gabriella Carden, Head of Voluntary Carbon and Nature Markets, Lloyds Corporate & Institutional• Claudine Blamey Chief Sustainability Officer, AVIVA• Sarah Mukherjee MBE CEO, Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP)• Helen Avery, Director of Nature Programmes, Green Finance Institute• Craig Mackenzie, Senior Lecturer, Climate and Nature Finance, University of Edinburgh Business SchoolBen Sharples, Partner, Michelmores, said: “As the world turns its attention to COP30, we can no longer overlook our most fundamental infrastructure - our land and water. The UK has a real opportunity to show how legal and financial innovation can unlock private investment in restoring these natural systems, building both climate resilience and economic strength”.As the UK accelerates its transition towards a nature-positive economy, Nature Finance UK 2025 will provide a critical platform for investors, businesses, and policymakers to collaborate on the tools, frameworks, and transactions needed to scale nature-based investment.

