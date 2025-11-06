AFRICA’S FLAGSHIP THEATRE FESTIVAL RETURNS TO LAGOS NEXT WEEK, UNITING GLOBAL TALENT AND NIGERIAN CREATIVITY

Lagos International Theatre Festival 2025 Lagos International Theatre Festival Returns for 2025

The countdown is on, the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) returns next week for its 2025 edition, a week-long celebration of creativity, culture and connection running from 10–16 November 2025.Recognised as Africa's leading international theatre event, LITF 2025 will transform Lagos into a global stage for world-class performance, artistic dialogue and cultural exchange. From red-carpet galas and premieres to immersive street theatre, the festival captures the vibrant spirit of Lagos and showcases the creative pulse of a continent redefining contemporary storytelling.This year's edition features 20 productions across five stages, with companies from Nigeria, South Africa and the United States. Alongside the performances, the programme includes masterclasses, networking events and cultural showcases, establishing LITF as a vital meeting point for artists, producers and audiences shaping the future of global theatre.Audiences can expect a city alive with art, from pop-up performances and live music to food stalls and creative markets, making LITF one of the most anticipated cultural experiences in Africa’s creative calendar.Festival HighlightsMonday, November 10 – Theatre Meets Food | Kaly Restaurant (Invite Only)A curated evening of gourmet dining, cocktails, live performances and networking with Lagos’s cultural tastemakers.Tuesday, November 11 - Director’s Night | British Consulate (Invite Only)A gathering of visionary directors and creatives celebrating artistic innovation and cross-cultural collaboration.Wednesday, November 12 – LITF x U.S. Embassy Night | CG Residence (Invite Only)An exclusive outdoor evening of short performances by the U.S. delegation and cocktails under the stars.Thursday, November 13 – Conversations & Culture | Terra KultureA masterclass series featuring theatre luminaries Aubrey Sekhabi (South African State Theatre), Ms. Valerie Green, Executive Director at Dance Entropy Inc & Green Space, Professor Segun Ojewuyi (Southern Illinois University), Professor Jaemin Park (Southern Illinois University), and Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder of LITF.Friday, November 14 – Opening Night Gala | MUSON CentreA red-carpet evening of artistry and elegance, featuring performances from BAP Productions, award presentations and appearances by leading figures in the arts and culture sectors.Saturday & Sunday, November 15–16 – The Festival | MUSON CentreTwo full days of theatre across multiple stages, including family-friendly performances, creative workshops and over 20 vendors offering food, drinks, art and crafts, culminating in a grand finale celebration.A Global Stage for Nigerian CreativityBolanle Austen-Peters, Founder of the Lagos International Theatre Festival, Terra Kulture, Terra Academy for the Arts comments: “LITF is more than a celebration of the arts; it is a platform for creative exchange and cultural diplomacy. Each year, local and international artists come together to collaborate, perform and tell stories that resonate across borders.“The festival embodies the ambition of a new creative era in Africa, anchoring Lagos as a global cultural hub. Through LITF and Terra Kulture, I am deeply committed to nurturing African talent, celebrating our stories, and ensuring our voices are heard on the world stage. This is how Nigeria’s rich heritage meets global imagination, and how the next generation of creatives will lead the future of the arts in Africa and beyond.”Vanessa Jev, Festival Director, adds: “This year’s festival celebrates the power of storytelling to connect people. LITF 2025 is where creativity, culture and community collide, a space where Lagos meets the world. The festival embodies the energy and ambition of a new generation of African creatives shaping the future of global theatre. It is a platform for dialogue, collaboration and discovery, showcasing how Nigerian talent continues to inspire audiences across the globe.”Whether a theatre enthusiast, culture lover or first-time visitor to the city, LITF 2025 offers an unforgettable Lagos experience – a week where imagination, dialogue and discovery take centre stage.Festival Dates: November 10–16, 2025Venue: MUSON Centre, LagosWebsite: www.lagosinternationaltheatrefestival.ng EndsNotes to the Editor:For media enquiries:The Wilful Group | litf@thewilful.com | +44 20 7467 5823About Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF)The Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) is Africa’s flagship celebration of theatre and performance, uniting artists, audiences, and industry leaders from across the continent and the world. Founded by Bolanle Austen-Peters, LITF showcases the very best of Nigerian creativity while fostering international collaboration and cultural exchange. Each year, the festival transforms Lagos into a dynamic stage for live performance, dialogue, and discovery, strengthening the city’s position as a global cultural destination and a driving force in Africa’s creative renaissance.Website: www.lagosinternationaltheatrefestival.ng About Bolanle Austen-PetersBolanle Austen-Peters is a distinguished lawyer, award-winning filmmaker, producer and cultural entrepreneur redefining the African creative landscape. Described by CNN as the "Queen of Nigerian Theatre", her acclaimed works, including Funmilayo and 93 Days and House of Ga’a, have garnered international recognition and record-breaking success.Bolanle is the visionary founder of Terra Kulture, Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) and LITF, and continues to be a transformative force in Africa’s creative industries, inspiring new generations through innovation, leadership and unwavering dedication to excellence.About Terra KultureTerra Kulture is Nigeria’s leading cultural centre, dedicated to celebrating and promoting the richness of African arts, heritage and storytelling. Established by Bolanle Austen-Peters in 2003, it is home to the country’s most successful theatre, having hosted more than 250 productions and over 300 art exhibitions.Bringing together a state-of-the-art performance space, art gallery, language school and restaurant, Terra Kulture serves as a vibrant hub for creative expression and cultural education. Recognised globally as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s creative economy, Terra Kulture continues to inspire and empower artists while showcasing the very best of Nigerian culture to the world.Website: www.terrakulture.com About Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA)Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) is a non-profit creative training institution founded by Bolanle Austen-Peters in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. TAFTA provides free, world-class education in film, theatre, animation, and creative entrepreneurship, equipping thousands of young Africans with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to build sustainable careers in the creative industries.With over 45,000 creatives trained to date, TAFTA is shaping the next generation of storytellers and innovators, driving inclusive growth and transformation across Africa’s cultural economy.Website: www.terraacademyforarts.com

