Deborah Lee Luskin’s Reviving Artemis Explores Aging Fiercely, Overcoming Fear, and Finding a Place in the Natural World

Luskin's New Memoir Available Wherever Books Are Sold Beginning today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, from Sibylline Press

Luskin's story challenges expectations of women, aging, and wilderness and invites readers to embrace possibilities.” — Vicki DeArmon, Publisher, Sibylline Press

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of Reviving Artemis: The Making of a Huntress , the powerful new memoir by Deborah Lee Luskin . In this deeply personal and often humorous narrative, Luskin tells the unlikely story of how, at age sixty, she stepped out of her garden and into the wild forests of Vermont to learn the ancient art of hunting.Raised in mid-twentieth-century suburbia and shaped by years in New York City and rural Vermont, Luskin never imagined herself as a deer hunter. But with the myths of Artemis, goddess of the hunt, to inspire her, she confronted her ambivalence about guns, her fear of entering the woods alone, and her desire to live—and age—fiercely. Reviving Artemis is both a memoir of transformation and a meditation on the human relationship to the natural world.“Luskin tells her surprising transformative story of becoming a huntress despite her background and previous lifelong held opinions,” said Vicki DeArmon, Publisher, Sibylline Press. “Her story challenges expectations of women, aging, and wilderness and invites readers to embrace possibilities.”In her memoir, Luskin reflects on the environmental benefits of sourcing local food, the role of hunters in the ecological health of the forest, and the surprising ways in which pursuing deer deepened her sense of belonging to Vermont’s northern forest. Reviving Artemis offers readers not only the story of one woman’s reinvention, but also a celebration of resilience, courage, and connection to the land.Praise for Reviving Artemis:“A lyrical, spiritual story of a woman making a change later in life.” - Kirkus Review“... an honest, tender and engaging story about building relationship with land and community, about conservation, about reciprocity and responsibility, about death and change, about choosing to step bravely and humbly into the unknown.” —Ethan Tapper, forester, digital creator and the bestselling author of How to Love a Forest: The Bittersweet Work of Tending a Changing World“In Reviving Artemis, Deborah Lee Luskin answers the call to enter the woods with courage and perseverance, starting a new chapter in her life. Like Artemis, Luskin becomes a protector of wild nature, and she understands the deepinterconnectivity between her personal life, the forest, and her community.” —Jesse C. McEntee, Next Adventure (Substack)“Luskin’s insights are not just limited to the woods. With a sharp intellect, she opens new doors of awareness about community and connectedness.” —Kate Troll is an Alaskan adventurer, columnist and author of All in Due Time: A Memoir of Siblings, Genealogy, Secrets and Love“Reviving Artemis is so much more than a story about a woman learning to hunt; it’s a story about following your heart, finding your passion, challenging your fears, and building confidence. It’s a story about growth and believing and trusting in yourself.” - Judy Camuso, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and WildlifeABOUT THE AUTHOR:Deborah Lee Luskin moved from New York City to Vermont in 1984 to write, garden, keep bees, and raise daughters. She is the author of Into the Wilderness, winner of the Independent Publishers Gold Medal for Regional Fiction, and has enjoyed a long career as an educator, teaching writing and literature to students of all ages—from elementary school to prison classrooms. Luskin has served as a Vermont Public Radio commentator and a Vermont Humanities Council visiting scholar. She facilitates the Rosefire Writing Circle and has been deeply engaged in civic life, including practicing restorative justice and serving as the elected Town Moderator in Newfane, Vermont. She lives with her husband, their dog, usually a cat, and a variable number of chickens. Find out more via Deborah’s website: Deborah Lee Luskin, and follow her on socials via FB: @Deborah-Lee-Luskin, IG: @deborahleeluskin, or Substack: Deborah Lee Luskin | SubstackABOUT SIBYLLINE PRESS:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

