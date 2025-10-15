Tad Crawford’s New Novel A Woman in the Wild Explores the Boundaries Between Therapy, Nature, and Self-Discovery

Tad Crawford, Author A Woman in the Wild Book cover, A Woman in the Wild

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his new novel A Woman in the Wild , acclaimed author Tad Crawford delivers a powerful, introspective portrait of a woman confronting guilt, loss, and the limits of human understanding in her search for healing.The story follows Thea, a psychologist in crisis who leaves her urban practice for a retreat in the mountains at the Institute for Healing and Transformation. Haunted by her inability to protect her daughter from sexual abuse, she seeks solace in nature and silence. But when a “wild” man—once known for roaming the forest with a bear—is placed in her care, Thea’s retreat becomes a profound journey of mutual healing.As she hikes and meditates through the changing seasons, Thea wrestles with her guilt and sorrow, weighing the boundaries of therapy, self-forgiveness, and the unconscious. A Woman in the Wild is a meditation on resilience, human vulnerability, and the redemptive power of nature and love.Author Tad Crawford shares, “In A Woman in the Wild, I wanted to explore how the stories we tell ourselves—about guilt, forgiveness, and love—can both wound and heal us. Thea’s journey is about loosening those old narratives so something truer can finally emerge.”Praise for A Woman in the Wild:“Rich in insight, A Woman in the Wild is an engrossing story of desire, healing, and the limits of human knowledge. With mindful reflections upon the wilderness in the world and in our hearts, this tale of a psychologist in crisis is immediately and deeply captivating. A marvelous read.”— Ethan Gallogly, author of The Trail: A Novel“A Woman in the Wild shows how inspiring and healing the natural world can be... I especially enjoyed the immense range and complexity of the characters’ inner lives as they actively engage the sensate world of the surrounding wilderness. As a psychologist myself, I was not only delighted and surprised with what Thea discovers on her quest—I remain deeply inspired by the resounding truth of it.”— Susan S. Scott, author of Healing with Nature“A wonderfully original novel. The characters are unusual and engaging... The precision and beauty of the language, together with the measured pace of the narration, allow the time and process required for inner development as well as for conversations and reflections on guilt, the making of amends, healing, loss, and death.”— Inez Martinez, author of To Know the MoonAbout the Author:TAD CRAWFORD is the author of the novels A Floating Life and On Wine-Dark Seas, as well as The Secret Life of Money and more than a dozen other nonfiction books. His latest novel, A Woman in the Wild: A Novel, is available now everywhere books are sold. His writing has appeared in American Artist, Art in America, Guernica, The Nation, Writer’s Digest, and many other publications. The founder and publisher of Allworth Press, Crawford is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts award. He grew up in the artists’ colony of Woodstock, New York, and lives in New York City and the Hudson Highlands. You can learn more about author Tad Crawford by visiting his website: tadcrawford.com , or following him on socials including TikTok: @AuthorTadCrawford; IG: @TadCrawfordAuthor; FB: @AuthorTadCrawford; X: @TadCrawford1; and LinkedIn: @TadCrawfordA WOMAN IN THE WILD: A NOVELBy Tad CrawfordFictionPage Count: 336HARD COVER: 9781648211126 | $23.25KINDLE: | 9781648211133 | $9.99AUDIO | ASIN -- B0FNDTLJ7K | $20.99Available NowAbout Arcade Publishing Arcade has been an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing since 2010, and both are distributed by Simon & Schuster. We continue doing incredible work discovering, publishing, and promoting new and brilliant voices in fiction and literary nonfiction from the US and around the world. Begun by Arcade founders Richard and Jeannette Seaver, Arcade has published literary giants such as Samuel Beckett, Leo Tolstoy, Octavio Paz, and E. M. Cioran alongside newer voices such as Andreï Makine and Ismail Kadare. With each list, we strive to introduce new authors and works in contemporary fiction, narrative nonfiction and other nonfiction categories and bring new life to classics from the Arcade backlist. You can learn more at our website: Arcade Publishing.

