Lou Brummett, Jim Conway, and Bill Stephens Inducted into MEA Hall of Fame

Lout Brummett (left) receives the Hall of Fame award from John Gann (right). Jim Conway holding his Hall of Fame award. Bill Stephens (left) receives the Hall of Fame award from John Gann (right).

MEA honors Lou Brummett, Jim Conway, and Bill Stephens for their leadership and service with induction into the Hall of Fame during two recent MEA events.

Each of them exemplifies the professionalism and dedication that empowers MEA learning events and initiatives” — John Gann

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is proud to induct Lou Brummett of CenterPoint Energy, Jim Conway of ComEd (retired; currently employed by Divergent Alliance), and Bill Stephens of Black Hills Energy into the MEA Hall of Fame for their long-standing leadership and contributions to the energy industry.Both Brummett and Stephens were honored for their achievements at the recent Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit in Iowa City, Iowa. Conway received the award at the Fall Executive Forum in Washington, DC.Brummett has been a dedicated contributor to MEA for many years, serving on the Gas System Control Committee for 15 years. He was instrumental in guiding the group during its formative period, helping to establish it as an official MEA committee. Throughout his involvement, Brummett demonstrated a strong commitment to professional growth and collaboration, attending more than 20 MEA learning events to further his knowledge and support the association’s mission.Conway has made significant contributions to MEA through his leadership and advocacy. As a past Chair of the MEA Board of Directors, he played a key role in shaping the organization’s direction and growth. Conway was instrumental in ComEd’s decision to join MEA’s then-nascent Electric Section Membership category, recognizing the value of industry collaboration. A strong advocate for ComEd personnel participation in MEA’s programs, he encouraged engagement and development across all levels. Even after retiring from ComEd, Conway has remained actively involved with MEA, continuing to contribute through participation in the Spring and Fall Executive Forums.Stephens has been a long-standing and influential member of MEA, contributing his expertise and leadership for nearly two decades. He served on the Gas Codes & Standards Committee for 18 years, including time as committee chair, where his guidance helped advance industry best practices and safety standards. Stephens played an instrumental role in developing and refining gas mutual assistance efforts across the Midwest, particularly through his work on improving the Request for Assistance resources that support coordinated regional response. His commitment to professional development and collaboration is further demonstrated by his participation in more than 30 MEA learning events over the years.Hall of Fame inductees exemplify the spirit of great leadership. These individuals have generously shared their time and knowledge through MEA by serving on committees and supporting events that advance the energy industry. “Each of them exemplifies the professionalism and dedication that empowers MEA learning events and initiatives,” said John Gann, senior vice president at MEA. “Their well-deserved recognition reflects the lasting impact they’ve made on the energy community.”For questions regarding the Hall of Fame, please visit MEAenergy.org/awards or contact John Gann at johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org or (651) 289-9600 x105.About MEAFounded in 1905, MEA Energy Association is a trade organization dedicated to empowering the energy industry through education, leadership development, and industry connections. MEA offers a wide range of training programs, conferences, and resources designed to support professionals across the gas and electric utility sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.