WebMax Canada Launches Free National Directory for Prefab, Modular & Mass-Timber Builders

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebMax Canada Launches CanadaPrefabHomes.ca , Free National Directory Connecting Prefab, Modular & Mass-Timber Builders, Trades & SuppliersWebMax Canada, a 100% Canadian-owned web design and SEO firm, has launched CanadaPrefabHomes.ca, a fully searchable, nationwide directory connecting prefab, modular, and mass-timber builders, manufacturers, and trades across Canada.The launch follows today’s federal budget announcement of a C$50 billion local infrastructure fund supporting housing, transportation, and health projects, alongside continued investment through the Build Canada Homes initiative, a C$13 billion program promoting factory-built and mass-timber construction under the Buy Canadian policy. Together with the government’s new Housing Design Catalogue , featuring 50 ready-to-build designs for communities and homeowners, the directory helps make Canadian prefab, modular, and mass-timber suppliers easier to find and connect with, for homeowners, small builders, and larger developers alike.CanadaPrefabHomes.ca is free to use and free to list. Recently launched, the directory is now being populated with verified Canadian prefab, modular, and mass-timber companies, along with manufacturers, suppliers, and trades, from electricians and plumbers to foundation specialists, concrete crews, excavators, and site-preparation professionals. Listings are organized by province and region for easy discovery and will continue to grow as more Canadian businesses join.“For ten years, we’ve worked closely with trades and service businesses across Canada,” said Susan Jones, Co-Founder of WebMax Canada. “We wanted to create a practical, credible resource that supports real businesses and helps them be found by the homeowners, builders, and organizations already searching for Canadian prefab and modular solutions, while preparing these businesses for how search works next.”Each listing is built to help Canadian companies be found and chosen across both traditional and AI-powered search, helping local builders, new homeowners, and procurement specialists find trusted Canadian-made home building solutions.

