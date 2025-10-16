Built Local. Seen Nationwide: WebMax Canada Marks 10 Years of Helping Small Businesses Dominate Search

A decade of grit, growth & Google-Certified results, WebMax Canada helps small businesses dominate search nationwide.

Our goal has always been simple, help real Canadian businesses stand out online with honest work, fair pricing, and results they can see.” — Susan Jones, Co-Founder, WebMax Canada

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten years ago, two Canadians took a leap that few understood. One left a union position at a newspaper of record; the other walked away from a multinational IT and equipment company. Together, they launched WebMax Marketing Inc., now known as WebMax Canada , from a modest home office on Vancouver Island. Their mission was simple: help Canadian small businesses and trades be found, trusted, and booked online. A decade later, the company stands as a BBB A+ Accredited, Google-Certified, 100% Canadian-owned success story that has helped thousands of small enterprises, from contractors and renovators to professional service firms, grow through affordable, locally built websites and proven visibility strategies. “Everyone said we were nuts,” recalls Susan Jones, Co-Founder of WebMax Canada. “But we saw hardworking business owners, contractors, cleaners, landscapers, local trades, getting buried online through no fault of their own. They built their communities.We built WebMax Marketing Inc. to help them be seen again.” Operating from Victoria, British Columbia, the company has expanded its reach from Sooke to Halifax and many big cities and small towns between, combining traditional SEO with emerging AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) methods to help clients appear in both Google search results and AI-powered discovery platforms. “We’ve learned to move fast, keep it human, and never stop learning,” adds Mike Rothe, Co-Founder. “Our clients might ask ChatGPT about marketing, but they still rely on real people who understand their business, their town, and their goals.” WebMax’s commitment to local business is matched by its community roots.The company is a proud member of several Chambers of Commerce, including the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce , and continues to prove that innovation, transparency, and integrity can thrive outside big-city tech hubs. “We build custom websites and online marketing for the people who build Canada,” Jones says. “And we’re just getting started.”About WebMax Canada WebMax Marketing Inc. (operating as WebMax Canada) is a 100% Canadian-owned, BBB A+ Accredited, and Google-Certified web design and SEO company founded in 2015 on Vancouver Island. WebMax helps Canadian trades and small businesses grow through fast, Google-ready custom websites and proven SEO, AEO, and GEO strategies. With clear pricing, local support, and measurable results, WebMax Canada delivers human-powered digital growth from coast to coast. Visit webmax.ca, webmaxseo.com or view its BBB profile here. For media inquiries Susan Jones Co-Founder, WebMax Marketing Inc. Western Canada: 604-670-7796 | 250-217-5340 Eastern Canada: 647-930-6996 Toll Free: 800-478-1030 suzer@webmax.ca www.webmax.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.