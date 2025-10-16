Built Local. Seen Nationwide: WebMax Canada Marks 10 Years of Helping Small Businesses Dominate Search
A decade of grit, growth & Google-Certified results, WebMax Canada helps small businesses dominate search nationwide.
We built WebMax Marketing Inc. to help them be seen again.” Operating from Victoria, British Columbia, the company has expanded its reach from Sooke to Halifax and many big cities and small towns between, combining traditional SEO with emerging AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) methods to help clients appear in both Google search results and AI-powered discovery platforms. “We’ve learned to move fast, keep it human, and never stop learning,” adds Mike Rothe, Co-Founder. “Our clients might ask ChatGPT about marketing, but they still rely on real people who understand their business, their town, and their goals.” WebMax’s commitment to local business is matched by its community roots.
The company is a proud member of several Chambers of Commerce, including the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and continues to prove that innovation, transparency, and integrity can thrive outside big-city tech hubs. “We build custom websites and online marketing for the people who build Canada,” Jones says. “And we’re just getting started.”
About WebMax Canada WebMax Marketing Inc. (operating as WebMax Canada) is a 100% Canadian-owned, BBB A+ Accredited, and Google-Certified web design and SEO company founded in 2015 on Vancouver Island. WebMax helps Canadian trades and small businesses grow through fast, Google-ready custom websites and proven SEO, AEO, and GEO strategies. With clear pricing, local support, and measurable results, WebMax Canada delivers human-powered digital growth from coast to coast. Visit webmax.ca, webmaxseo.com or view its BBB profile here. For media inquiries Susan Jones Co-Founder, WebMax Marketing Inc. Western Canada: 604-670-7796 | 250-217-5340 Eastern Canada: 647-930-6996 Toll Free: 800-478-1030 suzer@webmax.ca www.webmax.ca, www.webmaxseo.com.
