TECHLIFE CAPITAL invests in AD SCIENTIAM, a pioneer in digital biomarkers for clinical & real-world patient monitoring

Ad Scientiam welcomes TechLife Capital as lead investor to boost its AI-powered digital biomarkers worldwide, leveraging patient data for real-time monitoring

PARIS, FRANCE, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Scientiam, a company specializing in digital biomarkers dedicated to the continuous, real-life monitoring of serious and debilitating diseases, welcomes TechLife Capital as its lead shareholder.Founded in 2013 and led by Matthieu Lamy, Ad Scientiam relies on a multidisciplinary team of 50 experts to develop software medical devices based on digital biomarkers. These are designed using data collected via the patient's smartphone, transformed using proprietary algorithms and AI models, and clinically validated. Ad Scientiam's medical devices target highly debilitating diseases in neuroscience (neuroinflammatory diseases such as multiple sclerosis , neuromuscular diseases, etc.), rare diseases (cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, etc.) and mental disorders (resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, etc.).These systems are designed to improve patient care by facilitating clinical decision-making by healthcare professionals, while helping to reduce the societal and economic impact of these diseases through new care pathways. This approach is fully in line with the dynamics of predictive, preventive, and personalized medicine.Ad Scientiam is a fast-growing company that provides its devices and expertise to major international pharmaceutical groups throughout the life cycle of their drugs. The same set of digital biomarkers is used both in clinical trials (new evaluation criteria for phase I to III studies) and after market launch (real-world data analysis on long-term drug use).The investment by TechLife Capital, alongside existing shareholders Bedex et Associés and BioDigital Participations, will enable Ad Scientiam to accelerate its development: enriching its portfolio of digital biomarkers and software medical devices, expanding into new therapeutic areas and pathologies, and implementing new commercialization models throughout the drug lifecycle."We are very excited to accelerate Ad Scientiam's trajectory, capitalizing on twelve years of medical and scientific developments. This investment will enable us to strengthen our collaborations with our pharmaceutical partners to support their clinical research and the launch of innovative treatments for highly debilitating diseases. Our ambition is to consolidate our technological lead and assert Ad Scientiam's position as a global leader in digital biomarkers. The arrival of TechLife Capital is a decisive step toward realizing this vision, leveraging their networks and the ecosystem of their partner companies" said Matthieu Lamy, President of Ad Scientiam."Ad Scientiam is a true pioneer in its field, recognized and appreciated by its large international corporate clients. Its proprietary digital biomarker solutions, based on clinical data, offer unparalleled real-time monitoring of the progression of these diseases, making them an extremely effective and cost-efficient tool for patients, treating physicians, health authorities, and pharmaceutical companies. TechLife Capital is very proud to support Matthieu and his teams in this exciting social venture." comment Jacques Rossignol, Managing Partner, and Jean-Max Demiautte, Principal at TechLife Capital.About Ad Scientiam :Ad Scientiam is committed to improving patient care by continuously monitoring the progression of serious and debilitating diseases in real life.To achieve this, Ad Scientiam develops and clinically validates digital biomarkers that make these previously undetectable changes visible. These biomarkers are developed from data collected by digital tools such as the patient's smartphone and are transformed using proprietary algorithms.The company's expertise is recognized by leading hospital institutions, such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM), as well as major pharmaceutical companies such as Alexion, Biogen, Janssen, Kyowa Kirin, Merck, Sanofi, and Vertex.In 2019, Ad Scientiam launched MSCopilot, the first CE-marked software medical device for self-assessment by patients with multiple sclerosis. The company is currently validating new medical devices in various fields, including neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental health. Ad Scientiam's quality management system is fully compliant with ISO 13485.Press contact : press@adscientiam.comAbout TECHLIFE CAPITAL :TECHLIFE CAPITAL is a growth equity investment fund specializing in the technology and healthcare industries, where it proactively identifies promising vertical sectors that it investigates in depth (data protection and enhancement, AI solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, cancer diagnosis, molecular biology, RNA dispensing, etc.). It then helps to structure these sectors by selecting and supporting ambitious companies in their transformation into European or even global leaders.The management company TECHLIFE CAPITAL is approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and has been awarded the Tibi label for Innovation Financing by the French Ministry of Economy since 2020.TECHLIFE CAPITAL supports 10 companies in healthcare (MITEM PHARMA - agile pharmaceutical laboratory, XPATH - cancer diagnostic services, RNA LEAD - biological RNA dispensing technology, EVOLUTIS - innovative orthopedic prostheses), health tech (QUINTEN - AI solutions for pharmaceutical laboratories, MYDATA TRUST - health data protection & enhancement), and technology (ATEMPO - data protection software, CNSI - e-commerce solutions, VENN Telecom - broadband internet service provider, GROUPE CREATIVE - digital services company).More information on www.techlifecapital.com Contacts :Jacques Rossignol, +33 6 81 48 36 22, jacques.rossignol@techlifecapital.comJean-Max Demiautte, +33 6 45 74 33 24, jmdemiautte@techlifecapital.comMatthieu Lamy, +33 7 68 00 86 66, mlamy@adscientiam.com

