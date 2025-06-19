Ad Scientiam Announces Completion of Enrollment in the pivotal MS-DETECT Study

A significant milestone achieved with the completion of enrollment in MS-DETECT, one of the most ambitious digital biomarker trials conducted in MS

The ability to capture early signs of progression through standardized, objective, and longitudinal assessments could significantly enhance clinical decision-making.” — Pr. Patrick Vermersch

PARIS, FRANCE, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Scientiam, a MedTech company leader in developing clinically validated digital biomarkers, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in MS-DETECT (NCT05816122). This pivotal international study, supported by Sanofi, evaluates MSCopilotDetect, its next-generation Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) designed for real-world monitoring of disease progression in Multiple Sclerosis (MS).A total of 336 patients have been enrolled across more than 35 sites in seven countries (US, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Denmark), making MS-DETECT one of the most ambitious digital biomarker trials conducted in MS to date.“We are really proud to see the completion of the enrollment in the MS-DETECT study, which marks a significant milestone for Ad Scientiam and the broader digital health field in neurology,” said Loïc Carment, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Ad Scientiam. “This study could bridge the gap between clinical standards and long-term real-life disease monitoring and ultimately, redefine the way progression in MS is measured, opening new vista for MS care management and treatment efficacy measurement in clinical trials.”A New Standard in Remote MS MonitoringMS-DETECT is a prospective, longitudinal, interventional study designed to assess MSCopilotDetect’s ability to detect subtle signs of MS disability worsening. The study should also allow for a more regular and objective measurement of progression independent of relapsing activity (PIRA), a long-recognized unmet clinical need.“Progression independent of relapse activity has emerged as one of the main drivers of long-term disability accumulation in multiple sclerosis, yet it remains difficult to reliably assess it in routine clinical practice. The ability to capture early signs of progression through standardized, objective, and longitudinal assessments could significantly enhance clinical decision-making and optimize therapeutic strategies tailored to individual patient trajectories.” said Pr Patrick Vermersch, coordinating investigator of the MS-DETECT study.Participants perform MSCopilotdigital tests to measure walking capacity, cognition, dexterity, vision and complete quality-of-life assessments from home between scheduled clinical visits. Traditional clinical gold standards (EDSS and MSFC) serve as reference points for confirmed disability worsening. Patients will be followed for up to 24 months.With enrollment complete, the study now transitions into its follow-up phase. Top-line results are expected in Q3 2027. ECTRIMS 2025 is expected to host the first presentation of initial interim data, including baseline characteristics and key correlations between digital and clinical measures, ahead of other upcoming medical congresses.Driving Innovation in Neurology: Ad Scientiam at EAN 2025Ad Scientiam will be participating to the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress, taking place June 20–24, 2025 in Helsinki, where results from two of its latest studies will be presented:Predicting Disability Level in Multiple Sclerosis Using MSCopilot: A Real-World Post-Market Surveillance Study (EPR-164)→ Sunday, June 22, 14:15–14:20 EEST at Screen B1, Poster AreaOvercoming Challenges in Digital Biomarker Collection for Myasthenia Gravis: Insights from the ME&MGopen Study (EPR-298)→ Monday, June 23, 14:15–14:20 EEST at Screen B5, Poster AreaAbout MSCopilotMSCopilotis a CE-marked class IIa SaMD enabling people with Multiple Sclerosis to independently assess key functional domains impacted by the disease: walking capacity, manual dexterity, cognitive functions, and low-contrast visual acuity. Results are shared with healthcare providers through a secure dashboard, enabling structured, personalized, and continuous care management.About Ad ScientiamAd Scientiam is committed to improving patient care by continuously monitoring the progression of severe and disabling diseases in real-life settings. This approach is essential for delivering more effective, personalized care.To address this need, Ad Scientiam develops and clinically validates digital biomarkers that follow and identify small and hardly detectable disease fluctuations. These biomarkers are derived from data collected through digital tools like smartphones and are processed using proprietary algorithms.The company’s expertise has been recognized by leading hospital institutions, such as the Paris Brain Institute (ICM), as well as major pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, Kyowa Kirin, Vertex, Merck, and Biogen.In 2019, Ad Scientiam launched MSCopilot, the first CE-marked software medical device for the self-assessment of multiple sclerosis patients. Currently, the company is validating new medical devices across various fields, including neuroscience, rare diseases, and mental health. Ad Scientiam’s Quality Management System is fully compliant with ISO 13485.

