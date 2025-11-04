Why Are The Pacific Islands Missing from Penta’s Global Brighter Future Award — Again?

The Penta Brighter Future Award

Urgent call! Nominate the Pacific Islands for the Brighter Future Award (Maternal/Child Health & ID). Deadline Nov 15, 2025. Oceania missed 2023 recognition.

We encourage nominations from Australia, New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands so that this region’s leaders in maternal and child infectious-disease care is fully visible internationally” — Carlo Giaquinto

PADOVA, PADOVA, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare providers and communities from the Pacific Islands are renowned for their contributions to maternal and child health, especially in tackling infectious diseases.Yet no one from the region was nominated for the Penta Brighter Future Award (BFA) in 2023.Here is a chance to address that: Penta BFA 2025 nominations are still open but close on November 15th, 2025.The Penta BFA is a biennial global recognition honouring individuals and organisations improving health outcomes in maternal, child, and adolescent health through the prevention and management of infectious diseases. It offers six regional winners (included the Pacific Islands/Oceania) and one young Researcher a €5000 award each to support their work.The first edition of the Penta BFA (2023–24) celebrated outstanding changemakers across multiple regions and has become a powerful tool for highlighting the urgent need for equity in maternal and child health, especially in light of shifting global research funding priorities.Isaquel Bartolomeu Silva of Guinea-Bissau, won the Penta BFA 2023 Young Researcher award for his work on the broad protective effects of the measles and BCG vaccines on mothers and children as well as equitable access to vaccination. Upon returning to Guinea-Bissau after receiving the award, his story quickly captured national attention and was featured in multiple media outlets. Inspired by the momentum of the award, Isaquel co-founded Djunta Sabios (“Bringing Wisdom Together”), a collective of young public health researchers supported by the National Institute of Public Health (INASA). The group is committed to advancing careers in infectious disease and community health research across Guinea-Bissau.The Penta BFA was not just an award; it was a testament to excellence. It sparked conversations on maternal and child infectious diseases in underserved communities, broke language barriers, and opened doors.An Urgent Call to Pacific Island's Health CommunitiesPenta is calling on the Pacific Island's maternal and child health leaders, doctors, nurses, midwives, researchers, and advocates to step forward and shine a light on your unsung heroes.“We encourage nominations from Australia, New Zealand and across the Pacific Islands so that this region’s leaders in maternal and child infectious-disease care is fully visible internationally” said Prof. Carlo Giaquinto, President of the Penta Foundation.How to Nominate (Simple, Non-Self Nominations)1. Visit penta-id.org/bfa and complete the short form.2. Inform your nominee — they’ll confirm participation and submit a short video to remain eligible.3. Winners will be selected through a three-tier jury process and announced between December 2025 – January 2026.4. The award ceremony will take place in Italy, May 2026.Submissions close 15 November 2025 (17:00 CET) following an official extension.Why the Pacific Islands Shouldn’t Miss OutOceania is one of the six global Penta BFA regions, and Penta wants to see grassroots innovation and leadership from the region represented on the 2026 global stage.Notes- Deadline: 15 November 2025 (17:00 CET, extended)- Awards: Six regional winners (including Oceania) + one Young Researcher — €5,000 each, international storytelling bootcamp, and Italy ceremony (May 2026)- Past winners: Isaquel Bartolomeu Silva; Adeodata R. Kekitiinwa; Maria Karren Sta Maria; Alejandra Sánchez Cabezas; Medicus Mundi Italia; Jennifer Furin

