Monllor Capital Signs LOI to Fund up to $2.5M for Rover Lodge Puerto Rico; First Closing this Month

Rover Lodge Birdseye View

Rover Lodge PR, DBA ROVEX will alleviate the shortage of workforce housing options facing employers who bring workers from other locales

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monllor Capital Partners LLC (MCP), an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Rover Lodge PR LLC, a modular workforce lodging company addressing Puerto Rico’s acute shortage of skilled-worker housing. MCP anticipates a first closing under the agreement by November 14, 2025.

Rovex is developing an 81-room modular lodging facility in San Juan, purpose-built to serve off-island construction and energy-sector workers. The facility will feature hurricane- and earthquake-resistant modular units supplied by ModulBox, federal-level security standards, and optional amenities including meals-to-go, worker transportation, and on-site convenience services. Forty-five modular rooms and five common areas are already on-island, with construction underway and first occupancy projected in Q1 2026.

“This partnership represents a direct investment in the infrastructure that supports Puerto Rico’s rebuilding and modernization,” said Jose A. Torres, Managing Partner of Monllor Capital Partners. “Billions in FEMA, HUD, DOE, and Army Corps projects are driving a surge in demand for extended-stay workforce housing. Rovex provides a scalable, locally compliant, and cost-efficient solution for this critical market gap.”

Shawn Hanson, Managing Partner, added: “This project embodies the purpose of the Opportunity Zone and Act 60 programs—stimulating long-term investment in Puerto Rico while meeting an urgent local need. By combining MCP’s capital and structuring expertise with Rovex’ proven modular construction model, we’re creating both economic value and social impact.”

Rover Lodge Puerto Rico is led by Carlos Lujan, Carlos Lujan, who has led HSE and operational excellence initiatives across major infrastructure and energy projects in the U.S. and Caribbean. He relocated to Puerto Rico in 2022 after a career in industrial workforce management. Lujan has previous experience in this sector, having built and sold a similar concept in Midland, Texas to support temporary oil field workers.

The investment will be led and structured by MCP with the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II (PROZ II) as the anchor investor. PROZ II targets sustainable businesses, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects throughout Puerto Rico’s federally designated Qualified Opportunity Zones.

About Monllor Capital Partners LLC

Monllor Capital Partners (MCP) was founded in 2018 by Jose A. Torres, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in private equity and investment banking. MCP is an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan, Puerto Rico that focuses on facilitating tax advantaged investing in renewable energy, sustainable business, and infrastructure in Puerto Rico. MCP is also the GP for the now-closed Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund (PROZ), which has invested in five companies in PR to date.

About Rover Lodge PR LLC

Rover Lodge PR LLC (Rovex) was founded in 2024 by Carlos Lujan, who has nearly 30 years of experience providing services to the energy sector, to address a critical shortage of housing and services for the visiting worker economy. Rovex will allow firms to confidently contract to provide services in Puerto Rico, knowing their staff will have clean, comfortable, safe, and affordable lodging and other amenities required when working away from home.



For additional information, visit www.monllorcapitalpartners.com or www.pr-proz.com/workforceone

