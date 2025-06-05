Monllor Capital Partners Launches Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II, a New $20M Private Equity Fund in Puerto Rico

The Fund seeks to invest in renewable energy, sustainable businesses and infrastructure in opportunity zones located throughout Puerto Rico

Over 95% of Puerto Rico is designated Opportunity Zones created by TCJA, so the potential benefits to the economy of Puerto Rico are significant and can help bring much needed investment” — Jose A. Torres

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monllor Capital Partners LLC (MCP), a minority owned alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, announced today that it is accepting commitments from accredited investors for the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II, LP (PROZ II) — a taxed-advantaged private equity fund investing exclusively in Puerto Rico Opportunity Zones.

Managing Partners Jose A. Torres and Shawn Hanson bring their experience in the finance industry, deep understanding of Puerto Rico, and the benefits that Opportunity Zones provide to invest in projects and companies taking advantage of the tax benefits in Puerto Rico.

“Over 95% of Puerto Rico is within a designated Qualified Opportunity Zones created under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, so the potential benefits to the economy of Puerto Rico are significant and can help bring much needed investment,” said Torres. This new Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) has an initial target of $20 million to invest in Qualified Opportunity Zone businesses and projects that will utilize the benefits of Act 60, which provides significant tax benefits for businesses in Puerto Rico.

“By leveraging the benefits of investing in a QOF to invest in tax-advantaged Puerto Rican businesses and projects, investors should see better after-tax returns and less drag from taxation,” said Hanson. “Act 60 provides a range of benefits for investments in Puerto Rico, including reduced income and property tax rates, tax credits up to 40%, and tax-exempt distributions.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 offers tax benefits for investors that invest eligible capital gains in a Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) including: i) a deferral of capital gains tax through end of tax year 2026, and; ii) a step-up in basis to fair market value on the gains at time of exit if held for at least ten years, avoiding capital gains tax on invested funds.

Committed to be a best-in-class QOF, MCP has partnered with companies at the forefront of Opportunity Zones, including NES Financial as fund administrator and DLA Piper as fund counsel.

About Monllor Capital Partners LLC

Monllor Capital Partners (MCP) was founded in 2018 by Jose A. Torres, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in private equity and investment banking. MCP is a minority-owned alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan, Puerto Rico that focuses on facilitating tax advantaged investing in renewable energy, sustainable business, and infrastructure in Puerto Rico. MCP is also the GP for the now-closed Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund (PROZ), which has invested in five companies in PR to date.

For additional information, visit www.monllorcapital.com

This press release is for informational purposes only. This is not an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities in Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II, LP. The Fund’s securities can only be sold via a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (“CPPM”) exempt from registration under federal and state securities laws.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.