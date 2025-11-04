EAA Showcases Solutions for Education, Youth Empowerment and Inclusion at the Second World Summit for Social Development

EAA is participating in the Second World Summit for Social Development The sessions underscore the EAA Foundation’s vision of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all EAA Foundation ensures that education remains the cornerstone of social and economic transformation

DOHA, QATAR, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education and development organisation, is participating in the Second World Summit for Social Development, taking place in Doha, Qatar, from 4 to 6 November 2025.

EAA Foundation is convening and hosting five high-level sessions alongside strategic international partners, addressing critical themes such as education in crisis, youth economic empowerment, climate resilience, and education financing.

The sessions underscore the EAA Foundation’s vision of ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for social and economic transformation.

The Second World Summit for Social Development brings together world leaders, policymakers, development organisations, and civil society actors to advance global commitments to poverty eradication, employment generation, and social inclusion. Building on the legacy of the 1995 Copenhagen Summit, this year’s gathering in Doha focuses on innovative, collaborative, and equitable approaches to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Driving Youth Empowerment and Economic Inclusion

On the first day of the Summit, Silatech, an EAA programme, hosted a high-level session in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), under the theme: “An Introspective Look: From Challenges to Solutions for Advancing Youth Economic Empowerment Programming.”

The session assessed progress toward SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth - by examining innovative approaches to tackle youth unemployment and advance social inclusion. It emphasised the need for relevant, responsive employment policies that prepare young people for the changing realities of the global economy.

Building Resilient Food Systems and Livelihoods

Later that day, Silatech, in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP), Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and the Government of Kenya, co-hosted a session titled: “Unlocking Skills, Employment, and Resilient Food Systems in Kenya.”

The discussion highlighted the power of partnerships among governments, international organisations, and the private sector to promote green value chains, strengthen economic inclusion, and foster sustainable livelihoods. Kenya was showcased as a model for integrated, climate-resilient development.

Innovating Education Financing Through Partnerships

On 5 November, EAA Foundation will co-host a session with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) netFWD titled: “From Silos to Synergy: Unlocking Education Financing Through Philanthropy.”

The session will explore how Public-Private-Philanthropy Partnerships (PPPPs) can close the global education financing gap and expand access to quality learning across the Global South. It will highlight the critical role of philanthropy in de-risking investments, fostering collaboration, and advancing SDG 4 – Quality Education.

Education for Climate Resilience and Social Inclusion

Also on 5 November, the Reach Out To All (ROTA) programme, in collaboration with Silver Lining for the Needy Initiative (SLNI), UNDP, UNICEF, and the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), will host a session titled: “Learning for Climate Resilience: Integrated Pathways for Poverty Eradication, Jobs, and Inclusion.”

The session will demonstrate how education drives climate resilience and sustainable livelihoods, showcasing integrated models that combine literacy, vocational training, and environmental education to empower youth and women in fragile, climate-affected contexts.

Education as the Foundation of Social Development

On 6 November, the Educate A Child (EAC) programme, in collaboration with UNICEF, will lead a high-level session titled: “Education as a Key Pillar for Poverty Eradication, Employment, and Social Inclusion.”

This discussion will reaffirm education’s transformative role in breaking cycles of poverty, advancing inclusion, and building resilient societies. It will call for collective investment and cross-sectoral collaboration to place education at the heart of global social development agendas.

Mr. Mohammed Al Kubaisi, CEO of Education Above All Foundation, stated: “Our presence at the Summit underscores EAA Foundation’s unwavering commitment to making education a driving force for equality, resilience, and opportunity. Through our sessions on access to quality education, youth employment, green skills, education financing, and support for displaced learners, we are demonstrating how inclusive and quality education can create pathways to decent work, stability, and sustainable development. Together with our partners, we are shaping global solutions that empower learners, equip youth for the future, and strengthen societies for generations to come.”

Through these sessions, the Education Above All Foundation reaffirms its commitment to advancing inclusive education and youth empowerment for the hard-to-reach communities. By linking education to employment, inclusion, and dignity, EAA Foundation continues to drive innovative partnerships that leave no one behind, ensuring that education remains the cornerstone of social and economic transformation.

END

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation comprises the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Silatech, Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and the Together project.

