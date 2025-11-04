Healogics Spotlights Diabetes-Related Wounds During Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healogics, the nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy services, proudly recognizes National Diabetes Awareness Month this November by spotlighting the critical connection between diabetes and chronic wounds . With over 37 million Americans living with diabetes, the risk of developing non-healing wounds, particularly on the lower extremities, remains a serious and often overlooked complication.Chronic wounds related to diabetes are among the most challenging to treat and can lead to severe outcomes, including infection, hospitalization, and amputation. Healogics is committed to raising awareness about the importance of early intervention, specialized wound care, and long-term prevention strategies.“Wounds related to diabetes are not just a complication, they can be a crisis point in a patient’s journey,” said Dr. William Ennis, Chief Medical Officer at Healogics. “Our data shows that timely, specialized care can dramatically improve healing outcomes and reduce the risk of amputation. During Diabetes Awareness Month, we reaffirm our commitment to helping patients find, treat, and heal chronic wounds before they become life-altering.”“For too long, wound care has been viewed as a reactive response to advanced diabetes,” said Dr. Arti Masturzo, President of Healogics Specialty Physicians. “At Healogics, we’re redefining that role, positioning wound care as a proactive, essential part of diabetes management. By identifying and treating wounds early, we help patients stay active, independent, and fully engaged in their health. Our purpose is to heal people, not just wounds.”Throughout November, Healogics will share educational resources and awareness messaging online, across social media, and in Wound Care Centersnationwide to highlight the importance of awareness, prevention, and wound care for individuals living with diabetes. For more information about Healogics and its commitment to diabetes awareness and wound care, visit https://www.healogics.com/diabetes-awareness/ About HealogicsHeadquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year, more than 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team comprises nearly 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians, and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provide inpatient consultations at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country.Media Contact:Leslie NiblockChief Marketing & Experience OfficerLeslie.Niblock@Healogics.com904.472.0360

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.