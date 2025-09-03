Healogics® Raises Awareness of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) During September Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healogics, the nation’s wound healing and hyperbaric oxygen therapy expert, is proud to recognize Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month by urging patients and healthcare providers to take action against this often-silent but serious condition. PAD affects more than 8 million Americans, including 1 in 5 adults over the age of 60, and is a leading cause of non-traumatic lower limb amputations.PAD is a circulatory condition caused by atherosclerosis, where fatty plaque builds up in the arteries, restricting blood flow—especially to the legs and feet. This can lead to pain, non-healing wounds, and in severe cases, amputation. Alarmingly, up to 40% of individuals with PAD may not experience symptoms until a wound becomes difficult to heal.“Early detection and timely wound care are critical to preventing complications from PAD,” said Dr. William Ennis, Chief Medical Officer at Healogics. “A simple, non-invasive test like the Ankle-Brachial Index (ABI) can help identify PAD before it leads to irreversible damage.”Know the Signs of PAD:· Pain or cramping in the legs while walking· Cool or shiny skin on the lower legs and feet· Pale legs when elevated, bluish when lowered· Numbness or tingling in the feet· Wounds on the legs or feet that won’t healHealogicsnationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centersoffers specialized care and diagnostic tools to support early intervention. Patients with diabetes, a history of smoking, or vascular disease are especially encouraged to seek evaluation.“At Healogics, we see firsthand how Peripheral Artery Disease impacts patients’ lives,” said Mark Nemenz, Chief Clinical and Operations Officer . “Our clinical teams are deeply committed to early detection and timely wound care that can prevent seriouscomplications. PAD Awareness Month is an opportunity to educate, engage, and empower communities to take action before wounds become limb-threateningThroughout September, Healogics will launch educational campaigns, social media outreach, and community engagement initiatives, including the White Sock Campaign, to spotlight the importance of PAD awareness and limb preservation. To learn more or find a Wound Care Centernear you, visit https://www.healogics.com About HealogicsHeadquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year, more than 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians, and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consultations at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the

