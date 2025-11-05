Full Data on Cayuga’s Novel Synthetic Compound in Stopping Life-Threatening Hemorrhage Shows Promise

PolyP-SNP Complex Has Potential to Restore Blood Clotting Under Most Dangerous Conditions of Traumatic Injury

We remain excited about the potential of the polyP-SNP complex to fundamentally transform the treatment landscape for life-threatening hemorrhage.” — Andrea-Ashford Hicks

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cayuga Biotech, Inc., a company developing novel therapeutics to address life-threatening hemorrhage, today announced full publication of preclinical data on its first-generation, first-in-class, synthetic polyphosphate-silica nanoparticle (polyP-SNP) complex designed to address life-threatening hemorrhage -- in Military Medicine, the official peer-reviewed scientific publication of the Society of Federal Health Professionals (AMSUS).Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death on the battlefield and a major challenge in civilian trauma care. Up to 90% of potentially survivable combat deaths are due to non-compressible hemorrhage. In these cases, trauma patients often face the “lethal triad” of hypothermia, acidosis, and hemodilution, which severely impair the body’s ability to form clots.In the full data set published in Military Medicine, Cayuga’s polyP-SNP complex demonstrated an unprecedented ability to correct coagulation dysfunction across all three lethal triad conditions in laboratory models. Unlike current therapies that fail when blood is too cold, too diluted, or too acidic, polyP-SNP complex consistently accelerated clot formation and restored thrombin generation.Key findings include:• Rapid Clotting: Achieved normal thrombin “burst” in as little as 1–2 minutes, even when blood was diluted to critically low levels.• Resilient Performance: Improved clotting function across a range of conditions, including hypothermia (30°C) and acidic conditions (10 mM lactic acid).Because the polyP-SNP complex can be delivered systemically, it holds promise for treating non-compressible internal bleeding—one of the greatest unmet needs across battlefield trauma; emergency medicine; surgery; hematology; cardiology; and women’s health.“We remain excited about the potential of the polyP-SNP complex to fundamentally transform the treatment landscape for life-threatening hemorrhage which impacts millions globally, yet remains underserved by current therapies,” said Andrea-Ashford Hicks, Chief Executive Officer at Cayuga Biotech. “We look forward to our Phase I data read out in 2026, as our preclinical data have continued to affirm reproducibility of both efficacy and safety results. We believe our clinical proof-of-concept (PoC) and well-defined path to FDA approval with a small, fast clinical program will position us as a development leader to watch in the global hematology market.”The research, supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the U.S. Army, was previously presented as a poster presentation at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) and the Military Health System Research Symposium.Cayuga Biotech is advancing development of the compound toward future clinical studies with indications in blood-thinner related, surgical, postpartum, and traumatic hemorrhage indications, which represent an estimated total addressable market of $25 billion.About AMSUSThe Society of Federal Health Professionals (ASMUS) includes up to 5,700 healthcare professionals representing four main federal agencies: the Department of Defense (DoD); the Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA); the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), as well as civilians and individuals of the military medical services of coalition and partner nations.About HemorrhageNearly 2 million people globally per year die of hemorrhage, the majority of which is preventable. The top causes of preventable death by hemorrhage are non-compressible hemorrhage sites (such as intracranial and from penetrating injury) and delays in hemostatic control, neither of which are adequately addressed by today’s care model. Due to the nature of non-compressible hemorrhage sites, the complexity of clinical intervention is time consuming and delays in treatment often lead to patient death.About Cayuga Biotech, Inc.Cayuga Biotech is developing novel therapeutics to address life-threatening hemorrhage by harnessing the body’s innate ability to stop bleeding. Cayuga’s pipeline includes CAY001 (second generation polyP-SNP complex), in development for acute major hemorrhage; CAY002, a discovery-stage program for inherited bleeding disorders, and; a portfolio of additional early-stage programs across the healing continuum.

