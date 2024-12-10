Cayuga's poly-P-SNP Complex Demonstrates >90% Shorter Bleeding Time and Nearly 60% Less Blood Loss After Severe Injury

-- Data on Novel Synthetic Short-Chain Polyphosphate (polyP) Complexed with Silica Nanoparticle (SNP) Presented at 66th ASH Annual Meeting --

These data are exciting because they show that the polyP-SNP complex has the potential to transform the care of severe, life-threatening bleeding. These results are highly correlateable to humans.” — Joshua Goldstein, MD, PhD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cayuga Biotech , a company that develops drugs that harness the body’s innate ability to stop bleeding, today presented data on its first-generation, first-in-class, polyphosphate (polyP)-based therapy designed to address life-threatening hemorrhage. The results demonstrated that the polyP-SNP complex shortened bleeding time by 91% (p<0.0001) and reduced blood loss by up to 59% (p<0.05) in animal injury models. These data were presented in a poster presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology ( ASH ) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, California.“These data are exciting because they show that the polyP-SNP complex has the potential to transform the care of severe, life-threatening bleeding,” said Joshua Goldstein, MD, PhD, Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Emergency Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “These results are highly correlateable to humans and are likely effective predictors of the impact of hemorrhage.”Data presented in the ASH program, “Coagulation and Fibrinolysis: Basic and Translational,” demonstrated significantly reduced blood loss, shorter bleeding time and improved clot density relative to vehicle control. Unlike control, no animal treated with the polyP-SNP complex died prematurely due to blood loss. There were no adverse events observed over the duration of the experiments.The polyP-SNP complex is an investigational, first-in-class, polyP-based therapy. As an injected drug that is inert in healthy tissue, the polyP-SNP complex travels via the bloodstream to any site of bleeding and acts to accelerate the clotting response with low potential for causing clotting in healthy tissue, a problem that has limited development for other injectable drugs to treat hemorrhage.The study abstracts are available on the ASH website at https://ash.confex.com/ash/2024/webprogram/start.html “A Novel Synthetic Short-Chain Polyphosphate (polyP) Complexed with Silica Nanoparticle (SNP) Improves Hemostatic Outcomes in Severe Swine and Rat Injury Models” (3964)About HemorrhageNearly 2 million people globally per year die of hemorrhage, the majority of which is preventable. The top causes of preventable death by hemorrhage are non-compressible hemorrhage sites (such as internal bleeding and penetrating injury) and delays in hemostatic control, neither of which are adequately addressed by today’s current care model. Due to the nature of non-compressible hemorrhage sites, the complexity of clinical intervention is time consuming and delays in treatment often lead to patient death.About Cayuga Biotech, Inc.Cayuga is developing novel biomimetic therapies leveraging inorganic polyphosphate, a polymer that modulates the healing response. The company has an optimized polyP-SNP complex in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute major hemorrhage, a discovery-stage novel composition for the treatment of inherited bleeding disorders, as well as a portfolio of early-stage programs focused across the healing continuum. To learn more, please visit www.CayugaBiotech.com

