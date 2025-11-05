Global Server Storage Area Network Market to Reach $30.94 Billion at a Steady 6.7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Server Storage Area Network Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Server Storage Area Network Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the server storage area network market has seen significant growth. The market is projected to rise from $22.38 billion in 2024 to $23.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to the increased data explosion, virtualization, adoption of cloud computing, emphasis on cost reduction, and performance requirements.

Anticipations for the server storage area network market indicate robust expansion in the coming years, with the market value poised to reach $30.94 billion in 2029, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This significant growth anticipated within the forecast period is predominantly due to factors such as data proliferation, increasing activities towards digital transformation, the surge in big data and analytics, and heightened interest in the Internet of Things. The forecast period also sees major trends including surge in demand for hyper-converged infrastructure, advancement of edge computing, the shift towards software-defined storage, advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, along with progress in data security.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Server Storage Area Network Market Landscape?

The server storage area network market is poised for growth, driven by the growing prevalence of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These devices, which are physical items equipped with sensors, software, and other technologies for internet connectivity and data exchange with other devices and systems, are enjoying a surge in adoption due to their beneficial impact on efficiency, automation, and data-driven decision-making across various sectors and everyday life. Within a server storage area network (SAN), these IoT devices assist with monitoring, managing, and optimizing storage resources by providing real-time data collection and analysis. A case in point is a report from the notable Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson in September 2023, which stated that global IoT connections tallied up to 15.7 billion in 2023, and predict a rise to 38.9 billion by 2029. This ascending trend of IoT device penetration is thus fueling the expansion of the server storage area network market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Server Storage Area Network Market?

Major players in the Server Storage Area Network include:

• Dell Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Lenovo Group Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Fujitsu Limited

• Western Digital

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Server Storage Area Network Industry?

Leading organizations in the server storage area network market are focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to maintain their competitive edge. An Enterprise Storage Server (ESS) engineered for AI usually incorporates advanced functionalities and capabilities to cater to AI workloads demands, which frequently entail large-scale data processing, model training, and inference tasks. For example, in August 2022, International Business Machines Corporation, a US-based technology corporation, unveiled Enterprise Storage Server (ESS) 3500, optimized for AI workloads. The ESS 3500 offers speedy storage for AI in modeling and training by employing various kinds of storage, a faster controller CPU, and up to 91 GB/sec sequential read.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Server Storage Area Network Market

The server storage area networkmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hyperscale Server Storage Area Network, Enterprise Server Storage Area Network

2) By Services: Professional, Managed

3) By Application: Small Enterprise, Medium-Sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise

4) By Industry Vertical: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Mobile And Entertainment, Government And Defense, Healthcare And Life Sciences

Subsegments:

1) By Hyperscale Server Storage Area Network: Cloud-Based Hyperscale San Solutions, Big Data And Analytics Hyperscale San, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (Hci) San, Distributed Hyperscale San Architectures, Software-Defined Hyperscale San Solutions

2) By Enterprise Server Storage Area Network: Fibre Channel San, Iscsi San, Fibre Channel Over Ethernet (Fcoe) San, Virtualized Enterprise San, Hybrid Storage San (Combination Of Ssds And Hdds), Traditional San (Storage Arrays And Network Switches)

Server Storage Area Network Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the way as the biggest region in the server storage area network market. The market report included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

