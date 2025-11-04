‘Joy on Paper LIVE!’ Announces Its Gift Book List Just in Time for the Holidays

Patzi Gil is the host on the nationally syndicated radio show "Joy on Paper."

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than a decade, PatZi Gil, “Last of the Red-Hot Book Lovers,” has interviewed thousands of authors for her nationally syndicated radio show “Joy on Paper”; this year she added a YouTube channel, details about which can be found at https://joyonpaperlive.com Her one-on-one experience talking to authors helps make PatZi a great resource when it comes to recommending books that would make the perfect gift for avid readers.Here’s a list of PatZi’s top picks “Sis Boom Baa” by Cappy McGarr. Features Princess Lil’ Cap and Sir Hud the Brave who set off on an adventure where they learn to improvise, embrace bravery, and believe in themselves. It features awesome creatures like dragons and dinosaurs.“Be a Scribe!” by Michael Hoffman. Michael wrote this when he was only 16. It’s the story about Pepi and his father as they discuss possible occupations. “Michael is really amazing,” says PatZi, who was impressed at the professionalism of this young author who also supervised the selection of photos and illustrations.“Growing Circle” by Barbara Hinske. This is the sixth book in the Guiding Emily series. It’s a heart-warming story showcasing the strength of kindness. Emily’s beloved guide dog, Garth, a black Labrador, gets in on the action. The first book in the series became a Hallmark movie. Hinske donates 50 percent of her profits from the series to The Foundation for Blind Children.“The Palace at the End of the Sea” and “The Room of Lost Steps” by Simon Tolkien. These books follow the coming-of-age journey of Theo Sterling as he grapples with his dual heritage—his father is Jewish; his mother is Catholic. The narrative traces Theo's path from his upbringing in New York City during the Great Depression through his young adulthood during the Spanish Civil War.“Maria La Divina: A Novel of Maria Callas” by Jerome Charyn. This book reveals the story behind the myth as Charyn channels the excitement of Callas's performances while exploring the difficult choices and heartbreaks she faced. This is a vivid and sympathetic reimagining of the life of the ultimate diva—a perfect read for both opera enthusiasts as well as fans of powerful character studies.“At the Island's Edge” by C.I. Jerez. The author draws upon her own experiences as a Latina and former U.S. Army Major with Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage. The story centers on Lina LaSalle, a female Iraq War veteran and mother, who is battling PTSD as she returns to Puerto Rico to recover. Now she has a new mission: reconnect with her son, Teó.“The Accidental Joe” by Tom Straw. This is the first book in Tom Straw’s new series. It features Sebastian Pike, a maverick celebrity chef, whose international food and travel show is used as cover for a dangerous espionage mission by the CIA. A spy thriller with a fast-paced plot, snappy dialogue, and a dash of romance. Tom Straw is the Emmy-award -winning author who wrote—as Richard Castle—the hit Nikki Heat books.“Bachelor Holiday” by William Huhn. This award-winning collection of poems is the perfect gift for this time of year. Imagine traveling across Europe as the sun sets over the shores of Naples and gentle waves whisper stories of the past. Huhn’s poems are vivid reminders of the images and events he discovered while earning his way across Europe playing the fiddle.“The Secret Churchill Files” by David Lewis. This book series takes place during the darkest days of WWII. Winston Churchill recruits Caitrin Colline, a fiery Welsh policewoman and daughter of a coalminer, for a top-secret mission. In “A Jewel in the Crown,” Caitrin and a charming aristocrat smuggle Britain's Crown Jewels to safety. In the next book in the series,“A Beacon in the Night,” she must root out a traitor inside Britain who is feeding information to Nazi spies.There you have it: A diverse list for book lovers designed to make the merry holiday season a little merrier.ABOUT: “Joy on Paper LIVE!” ( www.joyonpaperlive.com ) is on YouTube. PatZi’s nationally syndicated radio program—on air for more than 10 years—is broadcast from Tan Talk Radio Studios (WTAN 1340-AM) and available online at https://www.tantalk1340.com

