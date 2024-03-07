Patzi Gil Celebrates the 9th Anniversary of Her Radio Show by Introducing a New ‘Joy on Paper’ for YouTube
“Joy on Paper” is heard in the Tampa Bay area on WTAN, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time). It’s also available at http://www.tantalk1340.com.
Patzi's passion for books and her incisive insights into them runs deep, making ‘Joy on Paper’ one of the most entertaining hours on radio.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine years ago Patzi Gil launched a radio show called “Joy on Paper” (https://radio-joyonpaper.com) that went on to become a nationally syndicated program. Now she’s adding a new program on YouTube.
— Mary Glickman
The goal of both: Promote authors and inspire readers.
“I launched the radio program on March 17, 2015 — St. Patrick’s Day,” Patzi said.
Patzi’s program can be heard in the Tampa Bay area Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m.” (Eastern Time) on WTAN 1340-AM and 106.1-FM, which is part of the Tan Talk Radio Network, http://www.tantalk1340.com.
The new YouTube program starts St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17. It’s called “Joy on Paper LIVE!” (https://www.youtube.com/@joyonpaperlive) and builds on the success of the radio show.
Among her first guests will be Ridley Pearson, who has penned more than 60 novels, including two New York Times #1 best-sellers. His works for younger readers include “Kingdom Keepers” for Disney Books, a series following a group of friends as they try to save the Disney theme park from villains.
Pearson plays in a band with fellow authors Stephen King, Dave Barry, Amy Tan, and Scott Turow.
“I have spoken to more than 250 New York Times best-selling authors, and I’m very proud that many debut authors and Indie authors have joined me to celebrate the release of their books,” Patzi said.
Here’s what Mary Glickman had to say about Patzi and her program. Glickman is the author of “By the Rivers of Babylon” and a National Jewish Book Awards Finalist in Fiction with “One More River.”
"Joy on Paper is a beacon of light in the wilderness for authors,” Glickman said. “Patzi's passion for books and her incisive insights into them runs deep, making ‘Joy on Paper’ one of the most entertaining hours on radio. There's a reason I call her The Last of The Red Hot Book Lovers!”
Here’s what Jonathan Santlofer said. He’s the best-selling author of “The Last Mona Lisa” and “The Lost Van Gogh.”
“Nobody loves books and authors more than Patzi, whose show, ‘Joy on Paper,’ is stimulating, fun, and a total pleasure!”
When Gil launched “Joy on Paper” in 2005, she had no experience in radio or publishing. Her secret weapon: She’d read 10,000 books.
“When I first got the idea, it was a whim,” the radio host said. “I never imagined it would grow into a magical carpet.”
And what a ride it’s been.
Along the way, Patzi expanded her format, adding fellow book lovers to her team, including:
Natalie Thomas — Natalie is Patzi’s sister and is known as the Connoisseur of Cozy Mysteries. “She has an amazing talent to spot new and talented authors. One of her finds was Rita Moreau. The other is Carol J. Perry.”
Rita Moreau, contributor of Book Buzz: The Best of Mysteries — Moreau is author of “The Ghost & Camper Kooky Mysteries.” She contributes quick, lively, summaries of the best-of-the-best mysteries on the market.
Davon Miller, contributor of Book Buzz: Children’s Book —Davon is author of the “Mr. Tickety-Toc Clock” series. He was appointed as a Sunshine Ambassador for the City of St. Petersburg.
Bria Burton, contributor of Book Buzz: Science Fiction — Burton writes inspirational and speculative fiction (fantasy, science fiction). Her motto, “Rekindle Your Wonder,” stems from her desire to renew a sense of awe and wonder in her readers.
Bill Larson, the Legal Eagle — Bill Larson of Larson & Larson answers questions from listeners about how to protect intellectual property, with a focus on the legal-related aspects of writing and publishing.
Jim Lamb — Retired journalist and author of ”Herding Butterflies & Other Poems,” Lamb creates radio spots for “Joy on Paper” called “Literary Gems,” little audio tidbits designed to encouraged new writers.
Among the special guests Patzi has interviewed:
Juan Felipe Herrera — “When I was a teenager, I listened to a handsome young poet wearing a red bandanna recite his poetry on the streets of Berkeley. I would never have imagined that one day I would be interviewing him — Juan Felipe Herrera, Poet Laureate of the United States.”
Carol J. Perry — Patzi’s first in-studio guest. Carol has two series going and received the coveted Starred Review for the first book in her “Haunted Haven” series.
Eugenia Lovett West — Author of “Firewall,” a mystery about cyber-crime. West celebrated her 101st birthday in February. She is currently working on a sequel to her Revolutionary War spy thriller, “Sarah’s War.”
Lee Child — “Who knew that while I lived in England Jim Grant (a.k.a. Lee Child) was working at Granada Television as a producer and would soon be fired, eventually inspiring him to pen the Jack Reacher series. It was fun to connect with Lee as a guest for an hour-long birthday interview.”
Andrew Child — Also known as Andrew Grant, Drew is now guardian of his brother’s Jack Reacher franchise. He and his wife Tasha Alexander are both best-selling authors. They were Patzi’s guests on her seventh anniversary show.
Margaret George — Author of “The Autobiography of Henry VIII” and “Confessions of Young Nero,” among others.
Cyrus Friedheim — Wrote a book called “Commit & Deliver.” He was the Vice Chairman of Booz, Allen and Hamilton, the consulting firm.
One more thing: Why is it PatZi with a Z?
“It’s because Jimmy Hoffa gave me the name,” she explains. “When I was a little girl, my father would take me to his Teamster local headquarters and whenever Jimmy saw me he would say: ‘Two bits, four bits, six bits a dollar — if you don't give me a hug, I'm gonna holler’.”
ABOUT: “Joy on Paper” is heard in the Tampa Bay area on the WTAN 1340-AM and 106.1-FM, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time). The new YouTube program starts St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17. It’s called “Joy on Paper LIVE!” (https://www.youtube.com/@joyonpaperlive)
Jim Lamb
JSL Stories
+1 727-505-8720
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Joy on Paper Promo