Patzi Gil Celebrates the 9th Anniversary of Her Radio Show by Introducing a New ‘Joy on Paper’ for YouTube

About

I write for a living, primarily News Releases. Here's why: I love the format. (About 500 words.) The urgency. ("We needed it yesterday!") But, most of all, I love talking to clients one-on-one about their new product or service and then finding a way to help them tell their story. Writing a solid News Release is like building a ship in a bottle. The tiny vessel should have the recognizable characteristics of its bigger, ocean-going cousin, but on a smaller scale. It's a matter of telling a big story in an intimate way. Below are samples of my work. — jsl

