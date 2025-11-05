Metal Alloys Market CAGR to be at 5.9% from 2025 to 2029 | $415.25 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Metal Alloys Market?

In recent times, the market size of metal alloys has seen a consistent increase. They are set to expand from a figure of $316.39 billion in 2024 to $329.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The previous increase can be attributed to factors such as the rise in the automotive industry, infrastructure development, usage in military applications, demand from the aerospace industry, and requirements of the energy sector.

The industry size of metal alloys is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the years to come. The market is set to reach $415.25 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors such as digital transformation, change in consumer preferences, urbanization, efforts to combat climate change, and rising demand for medical devices can be credited for this predicted growth during the forecast period. Key trends projected to gain momentum during this period include nanostructured alloys, adoption of digital twins, smart alloys, biodegradable alloys, and material traceability.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Metal Alloys Market?

The metal alloys market is anticipated to grow in line with the expansion of the automotive industry. The automotive industry encompasses businesses dealing with the creation, sale, wholesale, and upkeep of motor vehicles. Within this industry, metal alloys like aluminum alloys are widely utilized due to their beneficial characteristics like high durability, superior resistance to corrosion, and better maintenance. For example, a report by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a body representing the automobile industry in the European Union, indicated that 85.4 million motor vehicles were manufactured globally in 2022, a surge of 5.7% compared to 2021. Hence, the augmentation of the automotive sector fuels the demand for metal alloys.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Metal Alloys Market?

Major players in the Metal Alloys include:

• Pohang Iron and Steel Company

• Thyssen Krupp AG

• Tsingshan Holding Group Co Ltd.

• Johnson Matthey plc

• Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd.

• United Company RUSAL plc

• IHI Master Metal Co Ltd.

• Aperam S.A.

• Acerinox S.A.

• Baosteel Stainless Steel Co Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Metal Alloys Industry?

The metal alloy market is observing a considerable surge in product innovation, a trend largely driven by leading market entities introducing revolutionary products to reinforce their market standing. A case in point is the development by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent US federal agency, in April 2022 of an advanced metal alloy that exhibits a durability 1,000 times greater than the components that are currently being employed in aircraft and spacecraft manufacturing. The newly created alloy, named GRX-810, could potentially lead to transformative changes in space travel given its capability to endure far more severe conditions than the materials presently in use for rocket engines. The groundbreaking material, an oxide dispersion-strengthened alloy (ODS) that features nanoscale oxides intermingled throughout, enhances the alloy's overall endurance and resistance to high temperatures. The unique composition of the new alloy was designed via computational models, harnessing the power of simulations to optimize the material's thermodynamic behavior, which was subsequently brought into physical existence through 3D printing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Metal Alloys Market Report?

The metal alloys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Stainless Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Bronze Alloys, Nickel Alloys, Other Materials

2) By Process: Casting, Hot and Cold Rolling

3) By Application: Transportation, Construction, Packaging, Machinery, Electrical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Stainless Steel Alloys: Austenitic Stainless Steel, Ferritic Stainless Steel, Martensitic Stainless Steel

2) By Aluminum Alloys: Wrought Aluminum Alloys, Cast Aluminum Alloys, Aluminum-Lithium Alloys

3) By Bronze Alloys: Phosphor Bronze, Aluminum Bronze, Silicon Bronze

4) By Nickel Alloys: Nickel-Copper Alloys (Monel), Nickel-Chromium Alloys (Inconel), Nickel-Iron Alloys

5) By Other Materials: Titanium Alloys, Cobalt Alloys, Zirconium Alloys

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Metal Alloys Market?

In 2024, North America led the metal alloys market in size. The prospective growth status of the various regions evaluated in the metal alloys market report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

