Monterail Releases Fifth Edition of State of Vue.js Report, Marking a Decade of Frontend Innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterail, one of the leading Polish software development companies and official Vue.js and Nuxt partner , has released the State of Vue.js Report 2025 –the fifth edition of this comprehensive Vue.js publication.The report explores how Vue.js and Nuxt are driving the evolution of modern web development. As in previous editions, it was created in collaboration with Evan You, and now the Vue and Nuxt Core Team also contributed. It delivers a strategic resource for developers, technical leaders, and business decision-makers seeking to understand the current state and future direction of the Vue.js ecosystem.Published since 2017, the State of Vue.js Report is part of Monterail’s broader commitment to the Vue ecosystem. Beyond building Vue applications , Monterail contributes through open-source projects, documentation translation, and community meetups. Backed by experience dating to 2015, this year’s edition offers a sharp view of Vue’s evolution into one of the most adopted and strategically significant frontend frameworks.Key Highlights:- Exclusive Developer Data: Insights from more than 1,400 professionals sharing their usage patterns, technical challenges, and desired improvements for Vue.js and Nuxt.- 16 Real-World Case Studies: Implementations from GitLab, Hack The Box, Storyblok, Booksy, and DocPlanner, demonstrating Vue.js's ability to address complex technical and business requirements.- 30+ Expert Contributors: Perspectives from members of the Vue and Nuxt Core Teams, offering community-driven expertise and technical guidance.- Actionable Insights: Analysis of performance optimization, migration strategies, and scalability trends shaping the future of frontend development.“This year’s report confirms that Vue has evolved into a mature, business-ready framework,” said Joanna Staromiejska-Drwięga, Report's Editor in Chief. “Organizations now choose Vue not only for its technical strengths but because it accelerates delivery, lowers maintenance costs, and scales with business needs. The findings help teams make informed technology decisions as Vue.js solidifies its position as the second most popular frontend framework, with 93% of developers eager to use it again.”The State of Vue.js 2025 also identifies key trends including the complete transition to Vue 3 following Vue 2's end-of-life, widespread adoption of the Composition API, and growing popularity of Nuxt.The full report is available here: https://www.monterail.com/stateofvue About MonterailMonterail is a Poland-based full-service software development company with over 130 experts, delivering solutions for industry leaders across fintech, healthtech, proptech, and e-commerce. With more than 15 years of experience and over 900 successful projects completed for clients worldwide. Monterail is a certified Vue.js and Nuxt development partner and active contributor to the Vue.js ecosystem since 2015.

