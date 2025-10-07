European Software Company Monterail Acquires Lakeview Labs–Digital Agency From Chicago

Monterail Software Development Company logo

Monterail’s third strategic acquisition in 2025 expands mobile development expertise and consolidates its position in the U.S. market.

This acquisition is primarily about delivering value to clients. Lakeview Labs brings mobile expertise and U.S. market proximity that let Monterail build digital products more effectively.” — Szymon Boniecki, co-CEO of Monterail

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monterail, one of the leading Polish software development companies operating since 2010, announces the acquisition of Lakeview Labs, a Chicago-based digital software agency with over a decade of experience in native mobile and web application development.This is Monterail's third acquisition this year, following the Untitled Kingdom in January and EL Passion in September, which strengthened the company's competencies in the healthtech sector and AI-assisted software development . This move underscores the company’s strategy of building specialized expertise and consolidating in key markets.Founded in 2014, Lakeview Labs has established a strong reputation for delivering digital solutions to startups and mid-sized companies across industries in the United States. With its strategic location in Chicago, one of the country’s major technology and business hubs, the acquisition enables Monterail to strengthen its American presence and provide closer collaboration and localized expertise to U.S. clients.This acquisition is not just about expanding the team, but primarily about strengthening competencies and shortening the paths to delivering value to clients. Lakeview Labs brings the mobile expertise and U.S. market proximity that let us help American businesses build scalable digital products more effectively–said Szymon Boniecki, co-CEO of Monterail.Through the acquisition of Lakeview Labs, Monterail strengthens its ability to turn innovative ideas into scalable digital ventures, with a particular focus on mobile development. With three acquisitions completed in 2025, the company is broadening its scale and deepening specialization across healthcare technology, AI-assisted development, and mobile-first solutions About Monterail:Monterail is a Europe-based full-service software development company with over 130 experts on board, delivering software for industry leaders across the fintech, healthtech, proptech, and e-commerce sectors. For over 15 years, they have delivered more than 900 successful projects to over 400 clients from around the world.About LakeView Labs:Lakeview Labs, headquartered in Chicago, is a digital software agency specializing in native mobile and web application development. Since 2014, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering scalable digital products to startups and mid-sized enterprises across diverse industries.To learn more about the acquisition, visit: https://www.monterail.com/blog/monterail-acquired-lakeview-labs Monterailhello@monterail.comul. Oławska 27-2950-123 Wrocław POLAND+48 533 600 136

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.