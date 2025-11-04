Verixity Launches WordPress Maintenance Plans with Free Elementor Pro License

Verixity offers comprehensive WordPress website maintenance services to ensure optimal performance, security, and reliability for businesses. Verixity provides 24/7 customer support, automated backups, and continuous website optimization to keep your WordPress site running smoothly. Don't let your website become a digital ghost town. Verixity's maintenance services keep your online presence fresh, secure, and professional—just like a well-maintained storefront.

Harrisburg, PA, based Verixity offers SMBs comprehensive WordPress care with 24/7 security, backups & updates. Holiday promo includes free Elementor Pro license

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verixity Launches Comprehensive WordPress Website Maintenance Plans and Holiday Promotion Featuring Elementor ProVerixity LLC, a premier full-service digital design and software development agency , today announced the launch of its new, comprehensive WordPress website maintenance plans. These plans are specifically designed to cater to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), providing them with the peace of mind that their digital presence is secure, optimized, and professionally managed.In a special holiday promotion, Verixity is including a complimentary Elementor Pro license with all new annual memberships, a significant value-add for businesses looking to enhance their online presence in 2026.In today's digital-first world, a company's website is its most valuable asset, serving as the primary point of contact for customers, a platform for sales, and the face of the brand. However, for many SMBs, the technical demands of website maintenance—from security updates and performance optimization to content changes and bug fixes—can be a significant drain on time and resources. Verixity's new maintenance packages address this challenge head-on, offering a range of services that ensure websites remain fast, secure, and up-to-date, allowing business owners to focus on their core operations.A neglected website can quickly become a liability. Slow loading times can frustrate visitors and harm search engine rankings, directly impacting a business's bottom line. Security vulnerabilities are an open invitation to cybercriminals, and a data breach can have devastating consequences, both financially and in terms of a company's reputation. Outdated content, broken links, and a poorly functioning website can create a negative impression and drive potential customers to competitors. Verixity's maintenance plans are designed to mitigate these risks and provide a stable, high-performing digital platform for businesses to thrive in the competitive online landscape."Our mission is to provide proactive, preventative, and protective services that give business owners peace of mind," said the CEO of Verixity. "We're not just fixing problems; we're preventing them. We understand the challenges that SMBs face, and we're committed to providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed online. This holiday season, we're thrilled to offer the Elementor Pro license with our annual plans, empowering businesses with professional-grade design tools to kickstart their 2026. We believe this promotion will provide an unbeatable value proposition for businesses looking to thrive in the digital age."Verixity's maintenance plans are available in four tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with flexible monthly or annual billing and no long-term contracts. Core services for all plans include:⦁ Managed WordPress Updates: Monthly, hand-checked updates to the WordPress core and plugins to ensure compatibility and functionality before being pushed live.⦁ 24/7 Security Monitoring & Cleanups: Continuous malware scanning, intrusion detection, and prompt cleanup and restoration in the event of a breach.⦁ Off-Site Backups: Regular, secure backups of all website files and databases to a secure, off-site location. Backup frequency and archive duration vary by plan.⦁ Uptime Monitoring: 24/7 automated monitoring to ensure the website is always online and accessible to visitors.⦁ Broken Link Scanning: Regular scanning to identify and fix broken links that can harm user experience and search engine rankings.⦁ Security Firewall: Protection against known bad actors and attacks before they reach the website.The holiday promotion, running until December 31, 2025, includes a complimentary Elementor Pro license with all new annual sign-ups. This powerful tool, previously reserved for higher-tier plans, unlocks advanced design freedom and functionality for all Verixity clients. The top 5 benefits of Elementor Pro are:1. 60+ Professional Widgets: Access a vast library of professional widgets, including portfolios, testimonials, pricing tables, countdown timers, and payment buttons, to create a feature-rich website.2. Theme Builder: Gain full control over the website's design by customizing the header, footer, blog post templates, and other archive pages without writing code.3. Built-in Form & Popup Builder: Create custom forms to capture leads with unlimited field types and styling options. Build popups to engage with your visitors and promote your offers with display conditions.4. Advanced Customization: Add motion effects, custom CSS, and custom fonts to create a truly unique and branded website that stands out from competitors.5. WooCommerce Builder: For e-commerce businesses, the WooCommerce Builder allows for complete customization of product pages, shop layouts, and the entire checkout process to boost conversion and brand loyalty.Higher-tier plans offer additional features for businesses with more advanced needs, including dedicated account representatives, faster support response times, and advanced speed optimization. The Platinum plan, Verixity's premier offering, includes priority support, a dedicated developer who is familiar with the client's site and goals, and a monthly health report that provides a comprehensive overview of the site's performance and a plan of action for the upcoming month.Verixity offers a seamless onboarding process for all new clients, including those with websites developed by other agencies. A one-time setup fee of $100 applies to websites not created by Verixity. The onboarding process is designed to be as smooth as possible, with the Verixity team conducting a thorough review of the website to identify any existing issues and to develop a customized maintenance plan.About Verixity LLCVerixity LLC is a full-service digital design and software development agency based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company provides innovative solutions across a wide range of services, including custom software development, WordPress services, mobile app creation, AI chatbots, and machine learning. With a focus on quality, speed, and security, Verixity is dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their digital goals.For more information about Verixity's WordPress website maintenance plans and the holiday promotion, please visit https://www.verixity.com/wordpressservices/website-maintenance-packages/ Contact:Verixity LLC4203 Union Deposit rd, #1108, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17111Note to editors: The Elementor Pro license is included with all new annual maintenance plan sign-ups until December 31, 2025. The license is valid for the duration of the annual membership.

full-service digital design and software development agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.