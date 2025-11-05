Florida Medical Spa Debuts Doctor-Formulated Anti-Aging Skincare Collection

Dr. Barbara Sharief, DNP, APRN, FNP, founder of The Beauty and Balance Spot, introduces the BBS Glow Collection—a medical-grade skincare system designed to restore skin's natural equilibrium. The Beauty and Balance Spot, located in Davie, Florida, offers medical-grade skincare treatments and the exclusive BBS Glow Collection developed by founder Dr. Barbara Sharief. The complete BBS Glow Collection: Purify, Defend, Protect, Hydrate, Renew, Restore, Repair, and Glow—eight medical-grade products working synergistically for optimal skin health.

54-Year-Old DNP Who Has Never Used Fillers Launches 8-Product BBS Glow System Based on 34 Years of Clinical Experience

I created a holistic system that works synergistically to cleanse, protect, repair, and restore skin's natural equilibrium. Aging is inevitable—but how you age is a choice.” — Dr. Barbara Sharief, DNP, APRN, FNP

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beauty and Balance Spot has launched The BBS Glow Collection, a medical-grade anti-aging skincare line developed by Dr. Barbara Sharief , DNP, APRN, FNP. The 8-product system represents over three decades of clinical expertise and Dr. Sharief's personal commitment to aging gracefully without fillers or injectables.At 54, Dr. Sharief's youthful, luminous complexion is the result of consistency and clinical science—the same approach she brings to her patients at The Beauty and Balance Spot in Davie, Florida."Most commercial skincare addresses only one concern at a time," said Dr. Sharief, who has 34 years of healthcare experience. "I created a holistic, medical-grade system that works synergistically to cleanse, protect, repair, and restore the skin's natural equilibrium. Aging is inevitable—but how you age is a choice."The BBS Glow Collection PhilosophyBuilt on the principle that balanced skin is beautiful skin, each product is enriched with powerful actives including peptides, antioxidants, botanicals, and hyaluronic acid. The collection is designed to transform skin health from within rather than provide quick fixes.The Complete 8-Product SystemThe BBS Glow Collection includes:• Purify & Glow Cleanser: Glycolic-enriched formula that removes impurities and smooths texture while preserving hydration• Firm & Glow Gel: Peptide-powered gel that firms, plumps, and refines skin texture with a silky, luminous finish• Defend & Glow Serum: Antioxidant blend with turmeric, green tea, and spirulina that protects against environmental stressors and brightens dull skin• Renew & Glow Gommage Peel: Fruit-infused exfoliant with apricot, blueberry, and raspberry seed oils that polishes away dead cells• Balance & Glow Moisturizer: Hydrating moisturizer with aloe, apple extract, and hyaluronic acid that restores harmony for daily radiance• Hydrate & Glow Eye Serum: Advanced mineral and hyaluronic formula that reduces puffiness and fine lines while brightening tired eyes• Soothe & Glow Aloe Cream: Post-treatment formula with aloe, vitamin E, and hydrocortisone that calms redness and irritation after lasers, peels, or facials• Protect & Glow Sunscreen: Broad-spectrum SPF that shields against UVA/UVB rays, hydrates without residue, and is suitable for all skin tonesMedical-Grade DifferentiationUnlike many commercial skincare lines, The BBS Glow Collection features medical-spa grade ingredients clinically formulated by a healthcare professional. The products are suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and post-procedure skin, and are ethically produced and cruelty-free."I am proof that consistency, not cosmetic intervention, creates timeless beauty," Dr. Sharief noted. "Every product is something I use myself and trust completely."AvailabilityThe BBS Glow Collection is available at The Beauty and Balance Spot in Davie, Florida, and online at www.beautyandbalancespot.com For more information, visit www.beautyandbalancespot.com or call (954) 967-1900.About The Beauty and Balance SpotThe Beauty and Balance Spot is a LegitScript-certified medical practice in Davie, Florida, specializing in weight management and medical-grade skincare. Founded by Dr. Barbara Sharief, DNP, APRN, FNP, with over 34 years of clinical experience, the practice provides evidence-based care focused on natural, balanced approaches to health and beauty.

Legal Disclaimer:

