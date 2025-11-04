Norton Motorcycles Launches Bold New Product and Brand Resurgence at EICMA 2025 Norton Motorcycles Launches Bold New Product and Brand Resurgence at EICMA 2025 Norton Manx R revealed at EICMA

Strategic resurgence spearheaded by four all-new Manx and Atlas models. Underpinned by significant capital investment and rigorous engineering discipline.

The Resurgence of Norton is based on core attributes of its history, design, dynamics and detail with a vision to create the world’s most desirable motorcycles.” — Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

MILAN, ITALY, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Norton is a proudly British brand with a UK base for our design, development and engineering, and through TVS Motor, it now has a platform for a global manufacturing and distribution network. Our resurgence will mark the strategic transformation of one of the world’s most revered motorcycle brands from a marque that’s not harnessed by its past, but carries that forward with a clarity of vision for its future role and position in the global motorcycle sector.”

Richard Arnold, Executive Director, Norton Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled its Resurgence strategy at EICMA, a long-term approach underpinned by the substantial investment by TVS Motor Company (TVS) since it acquired Norton Motorcycles in April 2020. Five years in the making, this rebirth is based on a cascade of innovative new models defined by Norton’s core attributes – a combination of Design, Dynamics and Detail that will create the world’s most desirable motorcycles.

Benefiting from investments that have exceeded £200 million into a flagship manufacturing base and company headquarters in Solihull, Norton’s rebirth within the TVS family is a measured and strategic reconstruction of a brand. This Resurgence Strategy is not built on nostalgic marketing rhetoric, but on significant investment, engineering excellence, inimitable design and a cascade of innovative new models that draw on the past to define Norton’s position in the future.

Norton’s sophisticated new Solihull site, which opened 2021, represents the physical embodiment of this transformation. Operating as a global hub for research, development and design, it has the scale to build 8000 motorcycles a year. It benefits from TVS’s wider manufacturing systems and supply chain infrastructures, while maintaining independent design and brand control in the UK. Recent expansion and refitting in readiness for production of the all-new Manx model line has resulted in a 25 per cent increase in the workforce.

Today’s global debut of two flagship models Manx R and Manx heralds a coherent roadmap of four all-new models that will combine rider-centric innovation and distinctive design in Norton's own inimitable way.

The Manx and Manx R sports models exemplify Norton’s unwavering commitment to technical innovation, emotional design, and real-world performance. The all-new Atlas and Atlas GT are middleweight adventure bikes that will rejuvenate the concept of rugged and torquey machines that are equally at home both off and on the road.

Norton’s Resurgence is celebrated by its all-new logo, a forward-looking and visually relevant interpretation of the brand’s ethos that’s faithful to Norton’s past but befitting for a new age for Norton. Inspired by the company’s formative activities over the last five years, it was designed as part of the creative vision that underpins the next generation of Norton.

“Over the last five years TVS has invested more than £200m preparing Norton for its next chapter – for the Resurgence of Norton based on its core attributes of its history, design, dynamics and detail with a vision to create the world’s most desirable motorcycles. Norton will progress into the future using these characteristics and demonstrated in a very modern way for discerning customers around the world. To achieve this bold vision, we have built a world-class team – harnessing the best of British expertise, combined with international talent from across multiple countries, sectors, and industries who have done a great job to come together for the new chapter of Norton“

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company

The Range

“The fundamentals that form the bedrock of what we call ‘Norton-ness’ are design, detail and dynamics. Each element must be balanced against the others to achieve that level of fitness for purpose, whether that’s in the dynamics of the Manx, or the touring capabilities of the Atlas.”

Richard Arnold, Executive Director, Norton Motorcycles

Manx R– The Future of Modern Superbikes

The Manx R is a bold reimagining of performance, luxury, and emotion on two wheels. Built for the road and engineered to deliver thrilling real-world dynamics with uncompromising precision. With explosive class-leading torque, adaptive intelligence, and handcrafted British design, the Manx R offers a connected, responsive, and exhilarating ride. It’s not just a motorcycle, it’s a modern vision of what riding should feel like.

Manx – Refined Intensity

The Manx is the personification of performance – born from the same design philosophy as the Manx R, reimagined for the street. Embodying the same engineering integrity and visceral energy to evoke powerful emotions. With its upright ergonomics, torque-rich power delivery, and reductive design, it’s built not just to move fast, but to move your soul.

This is performance without pretense. Every detail is purposeful, every ride immersive. From its intuitive electronics to its refined ergonomics, the Manx is designed to thrill at any speed, in any setting.

Atlas – The British Army Knife

The Atlas represents a fusion of rugged capability with modern design, crafted to elevate everyday exploration and enable extraordinary adventures.

Pairing its lightweight chassis with a flexible and responsive powerplant, and complemented by an advanced electronics suite, the Atlas instils confidence on any terrain – empowering its rider to push onward toward the next challenge.

Atlas GT – Conquer Rush Hour. Chase Horizons

The Atlas GT embodies the perfect blend of roadgoing versatility and sophisticated design, created to be the ultimate companion for both daily commutes and epic tours.

Pairing its agile frame and lightweight alloy wheels with a characterful engine and advanced rider electronics, the Atlas GT inspires its rider to tackle any journey; open highways, sweeping bends, and the urban jungle are all dispatched with ease.



