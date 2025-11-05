Private Household Services Market to Reach $516.53 Billion by 2029 with 10.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Private Household Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Private Household Services Market Size And Growth?

There has been significant growth in the private household services market in the past few years. Its value is predicted to rise from $321.58 billion in 2024 to $351.99 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This impressive growth in historical terms can be attributable to a variety of factors, such as increasing income levels and disposable income, demographic shifts and an older population, escalating urbanization and hectic lifestyles, the prevalence of dual-income households and the struggle for a work-life balance, shifting societal norms, and a growing culture of outsourcing.

The market size of private household services is predicted to experience significant growth in the near future, expanding to $516.53 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.1%. This increase during the forecasted period is due to various factors such as evolving consumer tastes and customization, an increasing focus on mental health and well-being, adaptable service blueprints and subscription packages, remote work patterns and support for home offices, as well as sustainable and environmentally friendly services. The forecasted period is also likely to see some key trends, including growth in services for senior care and aging in place, the merging of virtual and remote services, an emphasis on bespoke and concierge services, the adoption of subscription-based service structures, and the introduction of tech-based startups in the market.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Private Household Services Market?

The growth of the private household services market is predicted to be fuelled by the rising demand for home cleaning services. Home cleaning involves activities such as dusting, vacuuming, washing floors and sanitizing kitchen and bathroom surfaces. This service is predominantly availed by private households in order to eliminate germs and debris, enhance the quality of indoor air, leave a refreshing fragrance, and conserve time and energy. Thus, the escalating demand for home cleaning will contribute to the expansion of the private household services market. A report by Jobber (Octopusapp Inc.), a Canadian software firm, published in January 2023 highlighted that in 2021, 10% of all American households hired a professional cleaning service, resulting in a 9.4% rise in home services expenditure that year. Also, the earnings in the cleaning sector rose by 14% in 2021, and it's predicted by 2024, 80% of households will be employing home cleaning services. Moreover, by 2025, it's anticipated that the residential cleaning sector will be valued at $40.38 billion. Therefore, the mounting demand for home cleaning services is propelling the surge in the private household services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Private Household Services Market?

Major players in the Private Household Services include:

• Angi Inc.

• AskforTask Inc.

• Frontdoor Inc.

• Helpling GmbH and Co. KGaA

• MyClean Inc.

• Porch.com Inc.

• Super Home Inc.

• The Home Depot Inc.

• The ServiceMaster Company LLC

• UrbanClap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Private Household Services Market?

The advancement of technology is becoming a prominent trend in the realm of private household services. Many large corporations in this industry are placing their efforts into creating innovative solutions in order to consolidate their market presence. To illustrate, Home In One, an American company specializing in home services, inaugurated a booking application platform specifically for household services in June 2022. This platform, which is both intuitive and user-friendly, has been designed to greatly simplify the process of providing home services and streamline scheduling. Users can select the service they require, set a time and date, and the smart system of Home In One will identify the best-rated service provider for the task at hand. It also offers options for one-off or repeat bookings. The platform additionally serves as a communication channel, where customers can clarify matters, leave reviews and provide ratings for the services they have received.

How Is The Private Household Services Market Segmented?

The private household servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Home Care And Design, Repair And Maintenance, HWB, Other Types

2) By Services: Floor Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Other Services

3) By Home Improvement: Construction, Interior Design

Subsegments:

1) By Home Care And Design: Interior Design Services, Home Organization Services, House Cleaning Services

2) By Repair And Maintenance: Plumbing Services, Electrical Services, HVAC Maintenance, General Handyman Services

3) By HWB (Household Workbench): Home Improvement Projects, DIY Assistance, Craft And Hobby Services

4) By Other Types: Pet Care Services, Gardening And Landscaping, Personal Chef Services, Childcare Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Private Household Services Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in terms of the private household services market size. The forecast predicts a growth in this region. The market report encompasses regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

