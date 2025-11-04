Gatorade Rookie Bottle by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Silver in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Gatorade Rookie Bottle

PepsiCo's Innovative Stainless Steel Bottle Recognized for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PepsiCo Design and Innovation has been announced as a winner of the highly prestigious A' Design Award in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category for their exceptional work, the Gatorade Rookie Bottle. This stainless steel bottle has been recognized with a Silver A' Design Award, a significant achievement that highlights the design's excellence and innovation within the advertising design field.The Gatorade Rookie Bottle's recognition in the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Awards demonstrates its relevance to current industry trends and needs. By addressing the unique requirements of younger competitors, this design aligns with the evolving landscape of sports hydration and showcases PepsiCo's commitment to advancing industry standards and practices. The bottle's practical benefits, including mobility, durability, and cleanability, offer tangible value to users and stakeholders alike.The award-winning Gatorade Rookie Bottle stands out in the market due to its carefully considered features and functionality. Designed with feedback from parents and youth athletes, this stainless steel bottle boasts a durable, dent-resistant shell, a built-in carrying handle, and a leak-proof straw cap. The double-wall stainless steel interior provides more than 24 hours of insulation, ensuring optimal hydration for aspiring athletes on the go.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Awards serves as a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to excellence and innovation. The Silver A' Design Award win is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field of advertising design. The award also motivates the PepsiCo team to continue striving for exceptional design solutions that positively impact the industry and its stakeholders.Interested parties may learn more about the Gatorade Rookie Bottle and its designers at:About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. The company's Design and Innovation team is dedicated to creating cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of consumers while pushing the boundaries of design and functionality.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, advertising industry experts, journalists, and academics. Silver A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their original innovations, technical proficiency, and positive impact on society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a highly regarded international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements across various industries. With a mission to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design. Established in 2008, the competition is now in its 17th year and welcomes entries from creative professionals, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. The rigorous selection process ensures that only the most exceptional designs are honored. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://goldenadvertisingawards.com

