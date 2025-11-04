KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Official Correction and Clarification from Daradia The Pain Clinic Daradia Pain Clinic hereby issues an official correction and clarification concerning a press release distributed in June 2025 regarding the Ultrasonography simulator.In that original release, Ms. Nandini Vanzara was regrettably and mistakenly introduced as "Biomedical Engineer."We wish to confirm and state clearly that Ms. Vanzara’s correct qualification is "B- Arch'" Architect.We sincerely regret this unintentional error and extend our deepest apologies for any confusion or inconvenience it may have caused to Ms. Vanzara, our audience, public at large, and the media partners who disseminated the earlier, incorrect information.Street number 327, New Town Kolkata-700156WhatsApp: +918282012828

