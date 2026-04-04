Daradia Launches 25th Online Basic Fellowship in Pain Medicine After Training 3500+ Physicians from 41 Countries

Daradia 25th Online Basic Fellowship in Pain Medicine Milestone Daradia The Pain Clinic

State Medical Council-affiliated program in India continues to strengthen structured physician education in pain medicine with 600+ annual participants

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daradia: The Pain Clinic has announced the launch of the 25th batch of its Online Basic Fellowship in Pain Medicine, a structured physician-training program that has already trained more than 3500 doctors from 41 countries. Conducted regularly every three months, the fellowship now engages 600+ physicians annually, reflecting its growing role in advancing practical and academic education in pain medicine.The program is affiliated with the State Medical Council, adding a strong institutional and academic foundation to one of the most recognized pain medicine courses for doctors in the region. Over the years, the fellowship has developed into an international learning platform for physicians seeking structured training in modern pain diagnosis, rational pharmacological management, pain mechanisms, and image-guided pain medicine concepts.Regular faculty for the program include experts from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, while guest faculty have contributed from the USA, Ireland, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This multinational faculty participation has helped expand the fellowship beyond a conventional online course into a truly international academic platform in pain medicine.According to Daradia, the continued growth of the fellowship reflects the increasing need for structured and clinically relevant pain education for practicing physicians. Chronic pain remains a major global health burden, and many doctors seek practical training that bridges theory with real-world decision-making. The fellowship has been designed to address that gap through systematic teaching, faculty guidance, and clinically meaningful discussions.The online pain medicine fellowship is part of Daradia’s broader mission to improve pain education, practice, and research through focused academic initiatives. Daradia: The Pain Clinic, based in Kolkata, India, has built a strong reputation in pain medicine through physician training, clinical practice, research activities, and educational innovation.More details about the fellowship are available at Daradia’s Online Fellowship page:To learn more about Daradia: The Pain Clinic, visit:About Daradia: The Pain ClinicDaradia: The Pain Clinic is a specialized center based in Kolkata, India, dedicated to pain medicine practice, physician training, and research. Through clinical services, fellowships, workshops, academic publications, and educational initiatives, Daradia has contributed significantly to structured pain medicine learning in India and internationally.

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