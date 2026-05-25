Daradia Announces 10th Batch of GE-Daradia Online Fellowship in MSK Ultrasound in Pain Medicine

10th Batch Announced GE-Daradia Online Fellowship in MSK Ultrasound in Pain Medicine 7 July – 7 October 2026 3 Months | Fully Online | Simulator-Based Learning For Pain Physicians, Orthopedicians, Anesthesiologists & MSK Pain Doctors daradia.com/fellowshi

The 3-month online fellowship is designed for physicians seeking structured training in musculoskeletal ultrasound, sonoanatomy, and pain generators.

KOLKATA, NOT APPLICABLE, INDIA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daradia: The Pain Clinic has announced the 10th batch of the GE-Daradia Online Fellowship in MSK Ultrasound in Pain Medicine , also described as a Fellowship in Musculoskeletal Pain Management with MSK ultrasound, sonoanatomy, pain procedures, and simulation-based learning. The new batch is scheduled from 7 July to 7 October 2026.Musculoskeletal pain is one of the most common reasons patients seek care from pain physicians, orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, physiatrists, rheumatologists, sports medicine physicians, and primary care doctors. With the increasing use of ultrasound in clinical pain practice, physicians require a structured understanding of sonoanatomy, pathology, pain generators, probe orientation, and ultrasound-guided procedural planning.The GE-Daradia Online Fellowship in MSK Ultrasound in Pain Medicine has been developed to address this need through a 3-month online format. The course includes one module per week and combines live online teaching, expert-led demonstrations, MSK ultrasound simulation, AI-supported learning, virtual patient cases, and optional hands-on workshop exposure.Unlike short-format MSK ultrasound courses, the fellowship focuses on developing clinical reasoning around musculoskeletal pain rather than teaching ultrasound image recognition alone. Participants learn how to connect patient symptoms, anatomy, sonoanatomy, pathology, and intervention planning in a practical and region-wise manner.The fellowship covers MSK ultrasound basics, tissue characterization, injectates used in musculoskeletal pain practice, shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, hip, knee, ankle, foot, head, neck, and thoracic sonoanatomy. It also introduces ultrasound-guided approaches relevant to nerve blocks, joint injections, tendon and bursal injections, hydrodissection concepts, and regenerative procedure principles.A key feature of the course is simulation-supported learning. The MSK ultrasound simulator helps participants revise probe positioning, anatomical landmarks, scanning orientation, and spatial relationships repeatedly after live sessions. This is supported by Daradia’s AI-based Virtual Clinic and Virtual Mentor, which are designed to improve clinical reasoning and academic support during the learning process.“This fellowship is designed for doctors who want to understand MSK ultrasound as a practical clinical skill in pain medicine,” said Dr. Gautam Das, MD, FIPP, Course Director. “The goal is not only to identify structures on ultrasound, but to understand pain generators, clinical relevance, and safe procedural planning.”The fellowship is suitable for pain physicians, anesthesiologists, orthopedic surgeons, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, rheumatologists, sports medicine physicians, interventional pain fellows, and doctors who are starting or expanding a pain practice. It is also suitable for international physicians who want structured MSK ultrasound training without interrupting their clinical work.Faculty for the fellowship include experienced pain physicians and MSK ultrasound educators associated with Daradia’s academic programs. The course is delivered in association with GE Healthcare, and participants completing the program receive a fellowship certificate in association with GE Healthcare and Daradia.Registration for the 10th batch is now open. More information about the course, curriculum, eligibility, schedule, and registration process is available at:About Daradia: The Pain ClinicDaradia: The Pain Clinic is a dedicated pain management and pain medicine education center based in Kolkata, India. Daradia is involved in chronic pain treatment, interventional pain practice, physician training, clinical research, online fellowships, hands-on workshops, cadaveric training, and academic programs in pain medicine. Its educational initiatives aim to support doctors in developing structured, evidence-based, and clinically practical approaches to pain management.Media Contact:Daradia: The Pain ClinicDaradia Pain HospitalStreet Number 327, 9/2 DG BlockAction Area 1D, New TownKolkata, West Bengal 700156IndiaPhone: +91 92055 90559WhatsApp: +91 82820 12828Email: info@daradia.comWebsite: https://daradia.com

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