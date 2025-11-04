AHA supports House bill pausing home health cuts for two years 

The AHA expressed support Nov. 3 for the bipartisan Home Health Stabilization Act (H.R. 5142), legislation that would establish a two-year pause on planned cuts to home health services from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. “Without relief, these cuts will continue to jeopardize access to essential services for millions of Medicare beneficiaries,” the AHA wrote to the bill’s sponsors, Reps. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and Terri Sewell, D-Ala. “By pausing CMS’ proposed cuts, H.R. 5142 provides much-needed stability for home health agencies, allowing them to sustain operations, retain staff, and continue delivering high-quality care in the home.”

