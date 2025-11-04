Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré launches Strengthening Participation in South Africa’s Energy Transition (P+) Project, 4 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Ms. Samantha Graham-Maré, will on Tuesday, 04 November 2025, launch the Strengthening Participation in South Africa’s Energy Transition (P+) Project.

The project, which is a partnership between the Department of Electricity and Energy (DEE) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Its aims are to strengthen community participation, transparency, and mutual benefit in South Africa’s transition toward a just, inclusive, and sustainable energy future.

Implemented together with the Independent Power Producer Office (IPPO), and in strategic partnership with mandated institutions and experts such as the Initiative for Social Performance in Renewable Energy (INSPIRE) and the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), the project seeks to ensure that the benefits of the renewable energy transition reach local communities and that citizens have a meaningful voice in shaping the country’s energy future.

The DEE recently released the country’s Integrated Resource Plan 2025 (IRP2025), which seeks to ensure security of electricity supply while minimising environmental impact. According to the IRP 2025, most of the new generation capacity until 2039 will come from renewable energy resources via the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

Since its inception, the REIPPPP has sought to link South Africa’s energy transition with communities’ needs, with unique requirements for projects to offer mutual benefits to ensure the transition is just, inclusive, affordable and offers economic development opportunities for the country. As the energy transition gathers pace government will ensure that citizens and communities participate constructively to become an integral part of the energy transition’s success.

The launch will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 4 November 2025

Time: 14:00 – 18:00

Venue: Irene Country Lodge, Pretoria, Gauteng

Programme Highlights

Panel Discussion: Inclusive Participation in South Africa’s Energy Transition featuring:

Thebe Mamakoko, Senior Energy Negotiator, DEE

Precious Edward, Head, Independent Power Producer Office

Yumnaa Firfirey, Managing Director, Towards Uhuru

Makoma Lekalakala, Commissioner, Presidential Climate Commission

Leoné Human, Chair, South African Independent Power Producer Association

The event will provide a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue on strengthening socioeconomic development (SED) and promoting inclusive participation within South Africa’s renewable energy sector.

