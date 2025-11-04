Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele opens THREAT2025 Cybersecurity Conference, 4 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Mondli Gungubele (MP), will officially open the THREAT 2025 Cybersecurity Conference on 4 November 2025 (Tuesday) at the Coastlands Hotel and Convention Centre, Umhlanga in Durban.

THREAT 2025 brings together government, industry, and academia to strengthen Africa’s cybersecurity posture. The conference will examine the growing complexity of cyber threats, the protection of critical infrastructure, and the importance of skills, trust, and cross-border cooperation in digital transformation.

This year’s programme highlights how cultural and societal contexts influence cybersecurity practices, and why African-led research, policy development, and capacity-building are crucial for resilient digital economies. Delegates will explore practical solutions that promote safe, secure, and inclusive digital growth.

Event Details:

Date : 4–5 November 2025

Time : 09:00am

Venue : Coastlands Hotel & Convention Centre, Umhlanga-Durban

