Security and Vulnerability Management Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 10.6% Through 2025-2029

Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Security and Vulnerability Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Security and Vulnerability Management Market?

In the past few years, there has been a consistent growth in the security and vulnerability management market. The size of the market is predicted to increase from $13.98 billion in 2024 to $14.44 billion in 2025, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors such as early cyber threats, regulatory initiatives, the complexity of network structures, the growth of the Internet, the transition to digital businesses, and incidents of data breach have contributed to the growth experienced during the historical period.

The market for security and vulnerability management is predicted to experience swift expansion in the near future, ballooning to a value of $21.6 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to the dearth of cybersecurity talent, the adoption of zero trust, the development of ransomware, issues with supply chain security, as well as advancements in artificial intelligence and automation. Key trends during the forecast period include the lack of cybersecurity professionals, increasing complexity of cyber threats, compliance with regulations, changing remote work environment, migration to the cloud, and the expansion of Internet of Things.

Download a free sample of the security and vulnerability management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5931&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market?

The advancement in the adoption of cloud computing is anticipated to drive the expansion of the security and vulnerability management market. Cloud computing involves the provision of computing services, such as storage and software, via the internet, thereby enabling businesses to utilize resources without the need for physical infrastructure. The rising implementation of cloud computing can be attributed to its benefits such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and access to robust resources without the requirement for investment in or upkeep of physical infrastructure. Security and vulnerability management leverage cloud computing by offering scalable tools and services to monitor, identify, and address threats and vulnerabilities in real-time. For instance, as per the European Commission in April 2024, a Belgium-based government body, in 2023, large enterprises using cloud computing services accounted for 77.6%, marking a 6-percentage-point increase from 2021. Additionally, 59% of medium-sized enterprises used cloud services in 2023, a rise from 53% in 2021. Small business use also increased by 3.8 percentage points, reaching 41.7% during the same period. Thus, the increasing adoption of cloud computing is fueling the expansion of the security and vulnerability management market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Security and Vulnerability Management Market?

Major players in the Security and Vulnerability Management include:

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Broadcom Inc.

• F-Secure Corporation

• Fortinet Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• McAfee Inc.

• Proofpoint Inc.

• Rapid7 Inc.

• Qualys Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Security and Vulnerability Management Industry?

The rise of technology improvements is a notable trend in the security and vulnerability sector. Big firms in this industry are actively innovating new product offerings to consolidate their influence. For instance, New Relic, an American observability company, unveiled its Vulnerability Management in May 2022. Organizations are empowered by this tool to pinpoint and handle security threats in a more rapid and accurate manner. The New Relic platform amasses both native and foreign security indicators throughout the whole software framework, offering comprehensive security and risk management for all software team members, including security engineers. By leveraging maps and correlations, engineers obtain enhanced control of the software stack, allowing them not only to monitor and debug but also to enhance security, therefore minimizing general risks.

What Segments Are Covered In The Security and Vulnerability Management Market Report?

The security and vulnerability managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Scale, Large Scale

3) By Target: Content Management System Vulnerabilities, API Vulnerabilities, Internet of Things (IoT) Vulnerabilities, Other Targets

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Vulnerability Assessment Tools, Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) Software, Patch Management Solutions, Configuration Management Software, Threat Intelligence Platforms

2) By Services: Consulting Services, Managed Security Services, Incident Response Services, Security Training And Awareness Programs, Compliance Management Services

View the full security and vulnerability management market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/security-and-vulnerability-management-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for security and vulnerability management. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report on the security and vulnerability management market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Organic Skincare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-skincare-global-market-report

Skincare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/skincare-global-market-report

Luxury Skincare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-skincare-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.