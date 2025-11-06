MedManage is Now 50%+ Off for Registered Nonprofits, Announces Medidex Inc. in Response to Medicaid Cuts

MedManage - Online Portal for Digital Medication Management Digital Medication Logs with Mobile Access and Cloud-Storage MedManage Logo

While nonprofits receiving payments from Medicaid have seen their funding slashed, state regulatory requirements and oversight inspections have not eased up.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medidex Inc., a leading provider of digital health solutions, announced a major new initiative: for all registered nonprofit organizations, its medication management platform MedManage , will now be available at 50% off standard pricing, with a pay-what-you-can pricing option available for organizations that may struggle to afford the advanced software. The move is a direct response to recent cuts in state and federal Medicaid funding, which place added pressure on nonprofits such as foster care networks and emergency housing shelters that serve the most vulnerable populations.While many nonprofits providing care services have seen their funding negatively impacted by Medicaid cuts and have had to cut staff or services they offer, Medicaid regulators (such as the Departments of Health in various states) have not reduced the regulatory requirements or oversight imposed on those providing such services. For example, several states have a requirement for staff to maintain daily medication logs in emergency housing shelters for residents in response to the opioid crisis, as a way to improve safety and fight fraud and abuse. Another example is the foster care industry, where most states have a similar requirement for foster parents to maintain medication administration records (MARs) when the children they care for have prescription medications.These nonprofit services are still expected to follow these regulations despite the financial difficulty they might be under, and it is not uncommon for state regulators to show up at their facilities demanding to see their records, or risk additional funding cuts or other penalties. Due to cost barriers, most nonprofits still rely on inefficient and archaic paper and pen systems to maintain such records. However, some have begun switching to more advanced digital systems such as MedManage. For example, MedManage is being used to maintain in real-time daily electronic medication administration records (eMARs) for foster care networks, a difficult task for them as they may be responsible for dozens or even hundreds of foster homes over wide geographic areas.“We didn't anticipate that MedManage would become so popular with nonprofits such as foster care homes, emergency shelters, and even animal rescues,” said Simon Greenberg, Product Manager at Medidex Inc., “we are happy to serve those serving their community. Nonprofit care providers are facing tougher financial constraints while demand for their services continues to rise. We believe it’s our responsibility to reduce barriers and enable these organizations to access the medication-management platform they need — and at a much more accessible cost.”Managing and helping to administer medications is a big part of what many nonprofits do, and is a central function in elder care, emergency housing, foster-care, and animal rescue. Organizations providing these services are increasingly challenged by budget shortfalls, made worse by recent Medicaid reimbursement changes. Medidex Inc. recognizes that these organizations play a crucial role in community care and that medication-management software like MedManage can help drive efficiency, accuracy and improved safety where it's needed the most.By offering more than half off the standard subscription for registered nonprofits, Medidex aims to support those providers in maintaining care quality, even as funding streams become more limited.What’s Included in the Offer:-Registered U.S.-based nonprofit organizations can now get full access to MedManage at 50% off the standard licensing fee-Existing nonprofit clients of MedManage will automatically receive the 50% discount immediately-Additional discounts can be requested for nonprofits facing financial hardship; none are turned away-New users signing up will also receive a 2-month risk-free trial of the full platform-Dedicated onboarding support and nonprofit-specific best-practice trainings are included at no chargeMedManage supports a Wide Range of Nonprofit Care Providers:-Home-nursing and home-health agencies-Senior-living and assisted-living communities-Family foster-homes and foster-care networks-Emergency housing shelters-Animal-welfare and rescue shelters-Caregiver support networks-Rehabilitation facilitiesBy broadening access, the company reinforces its mission to empower care teams with technology that improves outcomes and reduces risk.About Medidex, Inc.Medidex, Inc. is a pioneering provider of digital healthcare solutions, specializing in medication management tools that enhance patient safety, improve caregiver efficiency, and keep organizations inspection and audit ready. Through innovative technology, Medidex continues to drive advancements in human healthcare and animal welfare sectors alike. For more information, visit the MedManage website at https://mymedicationlog.com today.For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:Simon GreenbergProduct Managersg@themedidex.comMedManage medication tracker website: http://mymedicationlog.com Medidex Connect online pharmacist chat website: http://medidex.chat Medidex, Inc. website: http://medidexhealth.com

