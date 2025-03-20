Submit Release
Medidex, Inc. Expands MedManage to Support Animal Shelters with New Tailored Service Line

Medidex, Inc. launches a new MedManage service line tailored for animal shelters, offering a 3-month risk-free trial with special nonprofit pricing.

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medidex, Inc., a leader in digital medication management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a specialized service line within its MedManage product, designed exclusively for animal shelters. This innovative expansion aims to streamline medication tracking and administration for animal welfare organizations, enhancing the care of rescued and sheltered animals.

MedManage for Animal Shelters provides a comprehensive digital platform that simplifies medication scheduling, dosage tracking, staff coordination, and record keeping. This modern and intuitive system ensures that shelter staff and volunteers can efficiently manage medication administration, reducing errors and improving overall animal health outcomes.

“Animal shelters face unique challenges in medication management, often relying on manual methods that can lead to errors or inefficiencies,” said Simon Greenberg, Product Manager at Medidex, Inc. “With this new tailored service line, we are empowering shelters with the digital tools they need to provide the best care possible to the animals and communities they serve.”

To celebrate the launch, Medidex, Inc. is offering a special 3-month risk-free trial with highly discounted promotional pricing for non-profit animal shelters that sign up. This initiative ensures that shelters of all sizes can experience the benefits of MedManage without financial barriers, reinforcing Medidex’s commitment to animal welfare and community healthcare.

Animal shelters interested in this exclusive promotion can learn more and sign up at MedManage for Animal Shelters.


About Medidex, Inc.
Medidex, Inc. is a pioneering provider of digital healthcare solutions, specializing in medication management tools that enhance patient and caregiver efficiency. Through innovative technology, Medidex continues to drive advancements in human healthcare and animal welfare sectors alike. For more information, visit the MedManage website at https://mymedicationlog.com today.


