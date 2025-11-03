Hawaiʻi Strengthens Clean Energy Partnerships with Japan and Okinawa

Posted on Nov 3, 2025 in Main

Governor Green and Okinawa Governor Tamaki, along with their Chief Energy Officers, pose for a photo with the signed memorandums.

In October, Governor Josh Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green led a Hawaiʻi delegation through Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa, establishing and renewing partnerships to ensure affordable and reliable energy for Hawaiʻi residents.

Governor Green and Governor Tamaki signing the Clean Energy Memorandum in Okinawa.

A Strategic Partnering Agreement signed by Governor Green on October 6 establishes a framework for collaboration among JERA Co., Inc., JERA Americas Inc., and the state of Hawaiʻi, advancing clean energy initiatives recommended in the Alternative Fuels, Repowering and Energy Transition study published by the Hawaiʻi State Energy Office in January 2025.

JERA, the largest power producer in Japan and one of the largest globally, has committed to eliminating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its domestic and international operations by 2050. JERA brings unparalleled expertise in energy infrastructure and strategic investment, supporting the diversification of Hawaiʻi’s energy portfolio and its shift away from petroleum-based fuels.

In Okinawa, Governor Green and Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki signed a five-year Memorandum of Cooperation on Clean Energy, renewing a partnership that began in 2010 that advances shared goals for renewable energy, clean transportation and grid innovation.

In the electricity sector, these partnerships build upon the leadership and contributions of Hawaiian Electric, Kaua‘i Island Utility Cooperative and energy stakeholders, solidifying Hawaiʻi’s role as a national and global leader in energy transition policy and deployment.