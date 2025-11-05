Comprehensive Report on the Residue Testing Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Residue Testing Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Residue Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Residue Testing Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, the market for residue testing has experienced notable expansion. The market's value, which will escalate from $4.99 billion in 2024 to $5.28 billion in 2025, will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The historical growth of this market stems from several key factors: food safety regulations, the rise in pesticide usage, heightened consumer awareness, an emphasis on quality assurance in the agriculture industry, strict controls on veterinary drugs, issues about environmental pollution, and concerns regarding public health.

The market for residue testing is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years, growing to a valuation of $7.25 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This prospective growth during the forecast period is due to a variety of factors, which include emphasis on microbial residue testing, worldwide standard harmonization, consumer insistence on transparency, preemptive residue management, and effects of climate change on residue levels. Key trends to watch during the forecast period encompass quick-testing technologies, the application of blockchain for traceability, strategic partnerships in testing services, tailoring of testing protocols, methods for analyzing multiple residues, and detection of mycotoxins.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Residue Testing Market?

The rising occurrence of chemical contamination episodes in the food processing sector is anticipated to boost the residue testing market. Chemical contamination is characterized by the presence or introduction of chemicals in food products. The need for inspection, testing, and certification to cleanse the product from such contamination necessitates the use of residue testing. For example, WHO, a UN organization for global public health, reported in May 2022 that out of 600 million people, nearly 1 in 10 become sick after consuming contaminated food. Additionally, approximately 4,20,000 fatalities annually are related to food contamination, resulting in the loss of 33 million healthy years of life. As a result, the escalating incidences of chemical contamination are fuelling the expansion of the residue testing market.

Which Players Dominate The Residue Testing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Residue Testing include:

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Bureau Veritas SA

• SGS SA

• Intertek Group PLC

• Symbio Laboratories Pty Ltd.

• ALS Limited

• AsureQuality Limited

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• QTS Analytical Ltd.

• NSF International

What Are The Future Trends Of The Residue Testing Market?

Top-tier companies active in the residue testing sector are pioneering mobile testing laboratories specially equipped for tea leaf tests to boost precision and efficacy in identifying pesticide residues and contaminants. These mobile facilities facilitate on-site testing, vastly reducing result wait times and permitting immediate remedial action should unsafe levels be detected. This measure has a significant impact and underscores the increasing emphasis on quality assurance in the tea industry. For example, in June 2024, a company based in Luxembourg known as Eurofins Agro Laboratories, rolled out a mobile residue testing laboratory. This lab-on-wheels offers expedited on-site testing, improving efficiency in the quality control process. The innovative mobile lab employs cutting-edge testing technology such as High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS). These techniques are vital in correctly discerning chemical compositions, including levels of caffeine and polyphenols, key markers of tea quality.

Global Residue Testing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The residue testingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay, Other Types

2) By Product Type: Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens, Other Types

3) By Application: Meat And Poultry, Dairy Products, Processed Foods, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals, Grains And Pulses, Nuts, Seed And Spice, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Chromatography: Gas Chromatography (GC), Liquid Chromatography (LC), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

2) By Spectroscopy: Mass Spectrometry (MS), Infrared Spectroscopy (IR), Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy (UV-Vis)

3) By Immunoassay: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Lateral Flow Assays

4) By Other Types: Microbial Testing, Electrochemical Analysis, Other Analytical Method

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Residue Testing Market?

In 2024, North America led the residue testing market as the largest region. The most rapid growth in the forecast period, however, is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the residue testing market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

