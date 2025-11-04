Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad Earns Certificate in CBCT Mastery from IDA Surat

Certificate of Participation in CBCT Mastery awarded to Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad by IDA Surat

Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, Chief Dentist at Summirow Dental Hospital, achieves CBCT Mastery Certification from IDA Surat, advancing precision in dental care.

Continuous learning is the foundation of better patient care and technological excellence.” — Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad

In dentistry, where science and technology evolve rapidly, the pursuit of continuous learning distinguishes a committed clinician from the rest. Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, Chief Dentist at Summirow Dental Hospital, has once again reaffirmed her dedication to advanced learning by earning the Certificate of Participation in CBCT Mastery, awarded by the Indian Dental Association (IDA), Surat Branch. This recognition follows her active participation in the hands-on course led by Dr. Suresh Ludhwani on 7th October 2025 at Universal Hospital.

This achievement highlights not only her personal commitment to excellence but also her vision to integrate world-class technologies into everyday dental practice.

The Importance of CBCT in Modern Dentistry

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) is one of the most transformative tools in dentistry today. Unlike traditional two-dimensional imaging, CBCT provides three-dimensional, high-resolution scans of teeth, bones, nerves, and surrounding structures. This level of detail is invaluable across specialties:

● Implantology - Ensuring precise implant placement with improved success rates.

● Orthodontics - Mapping jaw relationships, eruption patterns, and bone density.

● Endodontics - Locating complex canals and hidden fractures.

● Oral Surgery - Identifying vital structures and improving surgical outcomes.

● Periodontics - Evaluating bone loss and pathology with clarity.

By mastering CBCT, a clinician gains the ability to diagnose more accurately, minimize risks, and design treatment plans tailored to each patient.

Dr. Ushma Kakkad’s Dedication to Lifelong Learning

For Dr. Ushma, dentistry has always been more than a profession; it is a lifelong journey of growth. Her decision to attend the CBCT Mastery course reflects her belief that every new skill acquired directly translates into better patient outcomes.

Her philosophy is rooted in the idea that dental care is not just about fixing immediate problems but also about anticipating challenges, preventing risks, and planning with foresight. With CBCT expertise, she now adds another dimension of precision to her practice, ensuring that treatments at Summirow Dental are guided by cutting-edge diagnostics.

Inside the CBCT Mastery Course

The hands-on workshop was designed to provide dentists with practical, real-world applications of CBCT technology. Led by Dr. Suresh Ludhwani, a respected mentor in advanced imaging, the course covered:

● Radiation safety and ethical considerations.

● Interpretation of CBCT scans for implants, orthodontics, and endodontics.

● Identifying anatomical landmarks and variations.

● Using CBCT for surgical and prosthetic planning.

● Case-based exercises to build clinical confidence.

For Dr. Ushma, the highlight was not only strengthening her diagnostic skills but also gaining fresh insights into integrating CBCT into multi-specialty practice.

Recognition by the IDA, Surat Branch

The certificate was endorsed by prominent dental leaders including:

● Dr. Suresh Ludhwani - Mentor

● Dr. Ankit Atodariya - Hon. Secretary, IDA Surat

● Dr. Sandeep Joshi - President, IDA Surat

● Dr. Payal Mehta - CDE Convener, IDA Surat

Such recognition from the Indian Dental Association adds significant value to the achievement, highlighting the course’s credibility and the rigor of the training.

Strengthening Summirow Dental’s Commitment to Technology

At Summirow Dental Hospital, technology has always been central to patient care. From CBCT and OPG imaging to AI-driven diagnostic tools and digital impression scanners, the hospital invests continuously in upgrading its facilities.

With Dr. Ushma’s newly certified expertise, the hospital further enhances its ability to deliver:

● More accurate implant planning and placement.

● Safer surgical procedures.

● Personalized orthodontic and restorative treatments.

● Better diagnosis in complex endodontic cases.

For patients, this translates into higher confidence, improved safety, and results that last.

Patient Benefits of CBCT Mastery

While professional recognition is important, the true value of this achievement lies in patient outcomes. At Summirow Dental, CBCT expertise ensures:

● Early diagnosis of hidden conditions.

● Tailored treatment plans built on accurate 3D data.

● Reduced complications by understanding anatomical complexities.

● Minimally invasive procedures with predictable results.

● Peace of mind knowing their dentist is trained in advanced imaging.

This achievement is therefore not just a personal milestone for Dr. Ushma but also a gift of trust and assurance to her patients.

The Broader Vision: Learning and Leadership

Dr. Ushma’s role extends beyond individual practice she is also a leader shaping the future of her team and community. By completing the CBCT Mastery course, she sets an example for her colleagues at Summirow Dental, encouraging them to pursue continuous education and embrace innovation.

Her future plans include:

● Training associate dentists in CBCT interpretation.

● Incorporating CBCT insights into digital smile design and full mouth rehabilitation cases.

● Exploring its role in pediatric and preventive dentistry.

● Sharing knowledge with the wider dental community through workshops and lectures.

This vision reflects her broader philosophy: when knowledge is shared, patient care is elevated across the profession.

A Well-Deserved Recognition

The Certificate in CBCT Mastery represents much more than participation in a workshop. It stands as a symbol of Dr. Ushma Kakkad’s perseverance, dedication, and belief in the power of advanced learning.

For patients, it means better care. For Summirow Dental Hospital, it signifies another step in its journey of excellence. And for the dental community, it is an inspiring reminder that true mastery comes from continuous growth.

In celebrating this milestone, Dr. Ushma not only honors her own commitment but also reaffirms a larger vision to combine compassion, technology, and precision in empowering every smile.

