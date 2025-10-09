Mr. Kaushal Kakkad Awarded Professional Master’s Degree in Dental Clinic Management and Administration

Mr. Kaushal Kakkad receives his Professional Master's Degree in Dental Clinic Management and Administration from Dr. Pedro Navarro Illana, Chancellor of Tech Global University, during the official presentation ceremony in Andorra.

SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Dental is delighted to share a moment of great pride and inspiration with the community. Mr. Kaushal Kakkad has successfully completed and been conferred the prestigious Professional Master’s Degree in Dental Clinic Management and Administration from Tech Global University, Andorra.

This academic milestone is a testament not only to his personal dedication and perseverance but also to his vision of elevating dental healthcare standards through advanced managerial and administrative expertise. The program, which ran from July 25, 2024, to July 25, 2025, required 1,800 hours of intensive study and was equivalent to 60 European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) credits.

The certificate was officially presented on Thursday, September 11, 2025, in Andorra la Vella, the capital of Andorra, by none other than Tech Global University’s Chancellor, Dr. Pedro Navarro Illana.

About Tech Global University

Tech Global University stands as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation in higher education. Officially recognized by the Government of Andorra on January 31, 2024, the institution quickly established itself as part of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).

This recognition ensures that Tech Global University adheres to the highest academic and quality assurance standards set forth across European universities. Being part of the EHEA also means that its qualifications are aligned with internationally accepted frameworks, making them competitive, credible, and respected worldwide.

For students like Mr. Kakkad, this affiliation means that the knowledge and skills gained are not just theoretical but globally relevant and applicable in professional settings.

About the Program

The Professional Master’s Degree in Dental Clinic Management and Administration is designed as an advanced private qualification aimed at healthcare professionals who wish to expand their expertise beyond clinical practice and into leadership, management, and strategic administration of dental healthcare facilities.

Key highlights of the program include:

➤Duration & Credits: 1,800 hours of study, equivalent to 60 ECTS credits.

➤Program Start & End Dates: July 25, 2024 – July 25, 2025.

➤Curriculum: A comprehensive blend of healthcare management, dental practice administration, finance, human resources, patient experience, compliance, and digital innovation in clinic operations.

➤Approach: Practical case studies, international perspectives, and research-based learning tailored for the dental industry.

Through this program, candidates gain a unique skill set that empowers them to:

➤Streamline dental practice operations.

➤Improve patient care delivery systems.

➤Enhance team efficiency and communication.

➤Implement innovative technologies and sustainable growth strategies.

The Significance of This Achievement

Mr. Kakkad’s success carries multiple layers of significance:

1. Personal Growth: Undertaking 1,800 hours of rigorous academic study while balancing professional and personal responsibilities reflects resilience and discipline.

2. Professional Expertise: This specialized master’s degree provides him with advanced insights into the dynamics of dental clinic administration, making him a leader in the field.

3. Contribution to Dentistry: The integration of management skills with dental expertise ensures better organizational outcomes, improved patient satisfaction, and a higher standard of care delivery.

4. Global Relevance: Being awarded by a university recognized under the EHEA framework ensures that this qualification holds international recognition and value.

Why Dental Clinic Management and Administration Matters

Dentistry today is not just about clinical excellence but also about creating systems that ensure smooth operations, financial sustainability, and patient-centered care. With rising expectations from patients and the integration of digital technologies in healthcare, the role of effective clinic management has become critical.

Key areas where advanced training in dental clinic administration makes a difference include:

➤Patient Care Experience: Reducing waiting times, streamlining communication, and improving overall service quality.

➤Team Leadership: Building a motivated and efficient team of dental professionals and support staff.

➤Financial Planning: Strategic budgeting and sustainable growth models for clinics.

➤Compliance & Standards: Adhering to legal, ethical, and regulatory frameworks.

➤Technology Adoption: Implementing digital records, tele-dentistry, and AI-based diagnostic tools for better service delivery.

Mr. Kakkad’s newly acquired expertise positions him at the forefront of this evolving landscape, enabling him to combine clinical knowledge with strong management principles.

The Role of Tech Global University in Advancing Healthcare Education

The success of professionals like Mr. Kakkad underscores the importance of institutions such as Tech Global University, which bridge the gap between academic rigor and industry needs. By creating programs that focus on practical application, the university ensures that graduates are not only academically prepared but also industry-ready leaders.

Looking Forward: The Road Ahead for Mr. Kakkad

With the completion of this significant academic milestone, Mr. Kakkad is well-prepared to embrace new opportunities and responsibilities. His degree in Dental Clinic Management and Administration provides him with a competitive advantage to take on leadership roles, implement innovative solutions, and contribute meaningfully to the future of dentistry.

Potential pathways include:

➤Leading multidisciplinary dental healthcare centers.

➤Developing new models of patient engagement and satisfaction.

➤Conducting workshops and seminars to train other dental professionals in clinic management.

➤Collaborating internationally on research and best practices in dental healthcare administration.

By combining his clinical background with this advanced management training, Mr. Kakkad embodies the future of dentistry: a balance of medical expertise and administrative excellence.

Inspiring Others

Mr. Kakkad’s achievement is also a source of inspiration for aspiring healthcare professionals who may be considering further education. It demonstrates that continuous learning and professional development are not only possible but essential in an ever-changing healthcare environment.

For younger dentists and healthcare managers, his journey highlights that excellence in dentistry goes beyond the dental chair. It involves leadership, innovation, and the ability to build systems that improve lives at scale.

As we celebrate this accomplishment, we are reminded that education is the cornerstone of progress. And with leaders like Mr. Kakkad setting the bar high, the future of dental healthcare management shines bright.





