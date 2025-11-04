Phoebe the Pug Pursues Guinness World Record as 'Most Certified Pug,' Highlighting Global Training Integrity Risks

What one office pug’s 250 (and counting) certifications reveal about the global compliance theatre problem

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoebe, the office pug and unofficial Chief Training Integrity Officer at Cognisense , has officially been submitted to Guinness World Records for the title of Most Certified Pug . The submission, now under review by Guinness, recognizes Phoebe’s accumulation of more than 250—and counting—verified online safety certifications, all earned through legitimate, publicly accessible training programs that required no real-person identity verification.Among her credentials are Alcohol Service and Food Handler certifications for all 50 U.S. states, as well as OSHA 10 and 30, Forklift Safety, Boating License, and Transportation of Dangerous Goods training. Each certification was issued through standard online processes that failed to confirm who actually completed the coursework or exams.“Phoebe’s record is a warning,” said Robert Day, Managing Director at Cognisense. “If a pug can obtain professional safety and compliance credentials without verification, it raises real questions about the systems employers and regulators rely on to demonstrate competence and mitigate risk.”The company’s ongoing audits have revealed that many online training providers allow rapid or automated course completion using AI tools or simple playback workarounds, with certificates issued upon test completion regardless of the participant’s identity or engagement.“Mandatory training is meant to protect the public, not pad compliance metrics,” Day added. “When systems prioritize convenience over integrity, the certificate stops being proof of learning—and becomes theatre.”Phoebe’s pursuit of a world record is part of Cognisense’s broader effort to raise awareness about unverified training risks and encourage organizations to adopt modernized identity, participation, and completion verification tools.For more on Phoebe’s certifications and to follow her Guinness journey, visit www.mostcertifiedpug.com To learn more about Cognisense’s compliance verification and audit solutions, visit www.cognisense360.com About CognisenseCognisense is a specialized team of experts helping organizations navigate complex regulatory, legal, and industry standards. The company focuses on identifying, testing, and implementing technologies that strengthen compliance integrity and mitigate operational risk.

