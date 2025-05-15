Cognisense Launches to Lead the Charge in AI Risk Intelligence, Enforcement Insights, and Vendor Analysis

Cognisense launches to transform compliance with expert-led insights, AI risk intelligence, and training integrity for high-stakes industries.

At Cognisense, we believe that compliance isn’t just about checking boxes — it’s about building systems that protect people, reputations, and the future of your business.” — Robert Day

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognisense , a North America-based remote consultancy, officially launches today with a bold mission: to help organizations in high-risk / highly-regulated industries assess and ensure that their online training and assessments address longstanding and recent changes to regulatory expectations and do so is a manner that is cost effective, requires minimal support/administration and does not hamper the user experience..Built by industry veterans who’ve worked in some of the most demanding regulatory environments, Cognisense partners with clients to identify and implement the right technologies, strategies, and processes to improve compliance, reduce liability, and optimize operational performance. Whether an organization is navigating the evolving standards or the risks and opportunities presented by AI, Cognisense offers tailored, expert-led support to clients in sectors including energy, utility manufacturing, finance, and beyond.A Mission Rooted in Safety and ComplianceThe Cognisense team is led by Robert Day, a person with decades of industry experience and an intense commitment arising from a petrochemical explosion, where a lack of integrity in training and assessment processes were identified through the resulting investigation/legal processes as highly compromised. Since then he has driven meaningful change, through the development of a Learning Management System (LMS), an assessment platform, as well as spearheaded the creation of identity verification and proctoring technologies now used globally to uphold training/assessment integrity and compliance verification.Comprehensive ServicesCognisense offers services designed to support organizations and training providers in achieving compliance and enhancing workforce competency. These services include developing strategies, adapting to new requirements, optimizing training/assessment technology, centralizing training efforts, and minimizing risk in a shifting regulatory environment. By focusing resources where they have the greatest impact, Cognisense improves skills, competency, and efficiency within organizations.“At Cognisense, we believe that compliance isn’t just about checking boxes — it’s about building systems that protect people, reputations, and the future of your business. Our team brings unmatched insight into what works, what doesn’t, and how to make compliance training matter,” said Robert Day, Managing Director.About CognisenseCognisense is a compliance and risk consulting firm helping organizations navigate complex regulatory environments and AI risks/opportunities with confidence. Through expert guidance, technology-driven strategies, and deep industry experience, Cognisense provides advisory services and assurance audits and insights necessary to verify compliance, optimize training/assessment, and reduce risk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.