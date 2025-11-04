AdEdge Relaunches 'AdEdge Insights' to Help Marketers Navigate AI’s Impact on Google SEO & Ads

AdEdge Digital Marketing

AdEdge Digital Marketing announced the relaunch of its monthly insights newsletter with a special report, “Why Google Ads Is Tanking (and What To Do About It).”

Clients are calling us in a panic, they’re doing the same things that used to work, but results are down. Our job right now is to explain what changed—and give teams a clear, realistic path forward.” — Anthony LoFrisco, Jr., Managing Director at AdEdge.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdEdge Digital Marketing today announced the relaunch of its monthly insights newsletter with a special report, “Why Google Ads Is Tanking (and What To Do About It).” The issue explains why many brands have seen declining performance from Google Search—both organic and paid—and sets out a practical plan for succeeding in an AI-driven search landscape.“Clients are calling us in a panic,” said Anthony LoFrisco, Jr., Managing Director at AdEdge. “They’re doing the same things that used to work, but results are down. Our job right now is to explain what changed—and give teams a clear, realistic path forward.”What changed—and why performance is downAI summaries are absorbing attention. Since Google’s AI Overviews rolled out broadly in the U.S. in May 2024, multiple analyses show materially lower click-through to traditional listings when an AI summary appears. Zero-click is the default for many queries. Recent research estimates that only ~360 out of 1,000 U.S. Google searches now send a click to the open web; the rest end on Google’s own pages or with no click at all.Consumer research is spreading beyond classic search. AI-native assistants and browsers (e.g., Perplexity’s new Comet browser; Apple’s Siri with optional ChatGPT access) let users get answers without a traditional Google search.What marketers are asking AdEdge“Why is our search performance down – how is AI involved?”“If fewer people are clicking, how do we maintain our lead activity?”“Where can we get exposure besides Google’s SERPs?”“What content gets cited by AI—and how do we create it?”AdEdge’s AI-Era Playbook (high-impact actions)Improve conversions before increasing ad spend. Use AI to research high performance keywords, negative terms, and copy variants. Reduce friction so the traffic you do get converts better into leads and sales.Monitor the answer space. Track which questions in your niche trigger AI summaries, who gets cited, and what facts appear; update pages to close gaps and protect share of voice.Be citation-worthy. Publish short, skimmable “answer hubs” with clear facts, comparisons, and FAQs so AI systems can quote your pages—and users get the essentials fast. As with Google, AI wants information that’s valuable to their users.Capture intent on your site. Add an on-site AI chat trained on your website content (FAQs, case studies, white papers) to answer questions, qualify visitors, and book calls—especially useful when fewer people arrive from Google.Measure what matters. Ensure Consent Mode/GA4 are configured, import offline conversions, and run simple incrementality tests so bidding and budgets follow real outcomes.“Marketers don’t need silver bullets; they need a sequence,” added LoFrisco. “In 30–90 days, you can make pages that AI wants to cite, improve your conversion rates, and stabilize acquisition without overspending.”Complimentary AI Marketing Health CheckTo help teams move quickly, AdEdge is offering a complimentary AI Marketing Health Check (through November 2025). The review includes a performance snapshot, top AI opportunities/risks by category, and a 30-day plan—completed by senior AdEdge strategists.Contact: info@AdEdgeMarketing.com or 203-682-4585.

