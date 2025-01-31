Saugatuck Rowing Club Announces Exciting Summer Youth Intro Program for Ages 11-15

Rowing in Westport, Connecticut

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westport, CT – This summer, the Saugatuck Rowing Club (SRC) is delighted to announce the return of its highly anticipated Learn-To-Row Program, tailored for children aged 11 to 15. Designed to introduce young participants to the exhilarating sport of rowing, these engaging and educational sessions offer the perfect opportunity to build confidence, learn new skills, and experience the thrill of being on the water.The program features two-week sessions with daily 2.75-hour classes led by experienced and passionate coaches. Participants will master the fundamentals of rowing, including:Proper rowing techniqueWater safety practicesTeamwork and collaborationSet in a supportive and fun environment, the Learn-To-Row Program provides a foundation that fosters a love for rowing while promoting physical activity and camaraderie.Beyond Rowing: Membership Benefits at SRCMembership at Saugatuck Rowing Club offers a unique blend of fitness, wellness, and community:State-of-the-Art Fitness Center : Access to top-notch equipment and group fitness classes.Exclusive Dining: Enjoy meals at the Boathouse Restaurant, overlooking the picturesque Saugatuck River.Comprehensive Amenities: Personal and small group training, private club lockers, and a vibrant social community.Enrollment for summer sessions is now open, and spaces are filling quickly. Families are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.For program details, schedules, and registration, please call 203-221-7475 or visit Saugatuck Rowing Club’s website.About Saugatuck Rowing ClubLocated in the heart of Westport, CT, Saugatuck Rowing Club & Fitness Center is a premier waterfront retreat dedicated to fostering a love of rowing, fitness, and community. With a focus on wellness and engagement, SRC offers extensive rowing programs, cutting-edge fitness facilities, and a welcoming atmosphere for members and guests alike.Join us this summer and discover the best in rowing and fitness at the Saugatuck Rowing Club!

