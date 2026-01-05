I 89 Northbound prior to Exit 5 in Williamstown / both lanes closed due to crash

Traffic alert – I 89 N near Exit 5 Williamstown State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police VSP Berlin Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification I 89 northbound near exit 5 is closed due to a semi with trailer blocking both lanes. Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

