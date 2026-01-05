FW: I 89 Northbound prior to Exit 5 in Williamstown / both lanes closed due to crash

Submit Release
Semi-trailer has been removed. Roadway has been reopened.

 

From: Haney, Andrea via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, January 5, 2026 5:13 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 Northbound prior to Exit 5 in Williamstown / both lanes closed due to crash

 

Traffic alert – I 89 N near Exit 5 Williamstown

State of Vermont 

Department of Public Safety 

Vermont State Police 

VSP Berlin Barracks 

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

I 89 northbound near exit 5 is closed due to a semi with trailer blocking both lanes.

Updates will be provided as appropriate.   

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. 

 

 

