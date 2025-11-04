M·A·C Cosmetics Selects The Makeup Academy NYC for Its First-Ever M·A·C Pro Classroom

This partnership is a powerful acknowledgment of what we’ve built.” — Jena Fine

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M·A·C Cosmetics and The Makeup Academy NYC are proud to announce the launch of the first-ever M·A·C Pro Classroom. This groundbreaking collaboration redefines professional artistry training and celebrates The Makeup Academy’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and community advancement.Selected by M·A·C for its leadership in modern beauty education and its strong record of alumni success, The Makeup Academy NYC now stands as the first institution in the world to house an official M·A·C Pro Classroom — a dynamic learning environment where artistry meets innovation and industry meets education.“This partnership is a powerful acknowledgment of what we’ve built,” said Jena Fine, President of The Makeup Academy NYC. “M·A·C chose The Makeup Academy because of our dedication to creating real opportunities for artists — through community, mentorship, and forward-thinking education. Together, we’re shaping the future of professional artistry.”Located at the Academy’s flagship campus in the heart of New York City, the M·A·C Pro Classroom offers students exclusive access to M·A·C’s professional product line, complexion curriculum, and global education resources used by elite artists worldwide.The launch event celebrated artistry and innovation with a live masterclass led by Romero Jennings, M·A·C’s Director of Makeup Artistry, attended by M·A·C executives, pro artists, influencers, and Academy graduates. The event featured “The Art of Complexion” — an immersive experience highlighting shade diversity and creative expression, complete with custom M·A·C product displays, a branded Matcha Bar by Model Matcha, and activations from local creative partners.Through this collaboration, The Makeup Academy NYC becomes the first beauty school globally to integrate M·A·C’s Studio Fix Conceal and Correct Palette into its official complexion curriculum — providing students with an advanced foundation in color theory, coverage, and correction techniques used by leading professionals.“M·A·C has always been dedicated to supporting artists at every stage of their journey,” said Lyric Christian, Manager of Global Education at M·A·C Cosmetics. “Partnering with The Makeup Academy allows us to bring that mission directly into the classroom — empowering the next generation of artists through real-world training and professional resources.”Students at The Makeup Academy NYC will now benefit from:• Exclusive M·A·C Pro Education Modules integrated into their coursework• Discounted access to M·A·C’s Pro Membership Program• Hands-on complexion training using M·A·C’s full range of shades and products• Ongoing mentorship and brand access through masterclasses and industry eventsAs The Makeup Academy continues to expand its partnerships with top global beauty brands, the institution remains committed to one mission: to elevate the standard of professional makeup education and open doors for the next generation of creative talent.About The Makeup Academy NYCThe Makeup Academy NYC is one of the nation’s premier beauty education institutions, offering professional programs in makeup artistry, hairstyling, and creative direction. Licensed by the New York State Education Department, the Academy blends technical mastery with real-world experience — empowering artists to build successful, sustainable careers.Website: http://www.themuanyc.com Instagram: @makeupschoolnyc ( http://instagram.com/makeupschoolnyc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.